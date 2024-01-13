Allegations of Extrajudicial Killings in Kaduna: A Call for Justice

The tranquility of Kachia Local Government Area in Kaduna State, Nigeria was shattered recently when allegations arose concerning the killing of 11 Fulani men. The accusations pointed fingers at military personnel. The deceased were identified as Safiyanu Adamu, Abdulkadir Idris, Akilu Abdullahi, Ibrahim Abubakar, Magaji Umar, Said Saleh, Abdulaziz Yusuf, Ibrahim Sani, Musa Asabe, Nura Yusuf, and Nuru Magaji, according to their relatives and community members. They were reportedly found lifeless in a forest near an area known as “Crossing”. The family members of the deceased maintain that the men were innocent and met their untimely end after being arrested by soldiers. The Nigerian Army, however, has categorically denied these accusations, emphasizing their commitment to not kill detainees.

The Army’s Response

In a determined effort to clear its name, the Nigerian Army refuted the claims of extrajudicial killings. They asserted that their actions were based on intelligence gathered from reliable sources and did not result in the execution of any innocent citizens. The Army implored the public to disregard the reports, asserting that their troops have been well-provided for in Zamfara state. They pledged to maintain an open-door policy for addressing concerns and challenges.

Demands for Investigation

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, Kaduna State, has called for a probe into the alleged extra-judicial killing of their members. MACBAN’s Kaduna chairman insisted that the organization received the information with grave concern and demanded an investigation to unearth the underlying causes, perpetrators, and identities of the victims. Furthermore, several rights lawyers, including Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Norrison Quakers, Festus Ogun, and Abdulkareem Ridwan, have called for a thorough investigation and potential criminal trials for any military personnel found guilty of extrajudicial killings.

Upholding the Law

These lawyers emphasize the need for the strict adherence to the law, including the constitutional protection of the right to life. They propose that the Nigerian Police should lead the investigation, with the possibility of Court Martial for any soldiers involved if found guilty. The Nigerian Army, in response, has reiterated their commitment to the rule of law and respect for human rights. They urged the public to disregard the allegations and continue cooperating with security agencies to eliminate terrorism and criminal activities in the region.

As the allegations continue to swirl, it is imperative that a thorough and impartial investigation be conducted. The results of such an investigation should be transparently communicated to the public to restore faith and trust. Above all, justice should be served to ensure that the lives of the Fulani men did not end in vain, and to deter potential perpetrators of such heinous acts in the future.