Allegations Fly as Former CGPC Chief Accuses Successor of Conspiracy

In a dramatic twist of events, Gurmukh Singh Mukhe, former chief of the Central Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (CGPC), Jamshedpur, has cast serious allegations against his successor, Bhagwan Singh. Mukhe, who recently secured his release on bail from the Supreme Court, accuses Bhagwan Singh of masterminding a plot to falsely implicate him in a case. The alleged aim? To secure a win in the CGPC elections.

Mukhe’s Case: A Deeper Look

At the heart of the controversy lies an accusation made by a woman, a tool in Bhagwan Singh’s scheme, according to Mukhe. The former CGPC chief’s lawyer, KM Singh, revealed during a recent press conference that the woman had a pattern of making similar accusations at various police stations before zeroing in on Mukhe.

Adding to the narrative’s complexity, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report, which could potentially link Mukhe to the woman, remains pending. A medical examination conducted by Dr. Gitali Ghosh also found no evidence substantiating the woman’s accusations against Mukhe.

The Accuser’s Alleged Motive

Mukhe’s allegations extend beyond Bhagwan Singh’s supposed conspiracy. He implicates the woman as a habitual extortionist, citing a previous instance where she allegedly extracted Rs 10 lakh from a resident of Mango, Jamshedpur. The former CGPC chief is resolute in his determination to clear his name and plans to present documents to prove the alleged conspiracy.

He contends the woman is receiving financial support to persist in her legal battle against him and pledges to expose those backing her.

A Story of Intrigue and Allegations

This unfolding saga of allegations and counter-allegations between two prominent figures in Jamshedpur’s Sikh community provides a glimpse of a complex power struggle within the CGPC. As Mukhe seeks to clear his name and Bhagwan Singh maintains his silence, the truth remains shrouded in mystery. The story continues to evolve, leaving the community and observers waiting for the next turn of events.