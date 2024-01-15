All Remaining Hostages Freed in Ecuador Prison Riots Amid Military Crackdown on Criminal Groups

In a significant development that has turned the spotlight onto Ecuador’s prison crisis, 136 hostages were released following intense riots by inmates. The hostages, comprising prison guards and administrative workers, were the remaining captives out of nearly 180 individuals seized by rioting inmates. This incident marks a drastic response to President Daniel Noboa’s military crackdown on criminal groups, an action that led to a deadly clash with narco gangs and triggered riots in at least five prisons.

Deciphering the Crisis

The crisis took root when a leading narcotics gang leader, Jose Adolfo Macias, also known as ‘Fito’, and head of ‘Los Choneros’, escaped from Guayaquil prison. The escape instigated a nationwide manhunt, the declaration of a 60-day state of emergency, and the establishment of a nightly curfew. The violence related to the prison riots resulted in at least 19 deaths, including civilians, prison guards, and police officers.

Government’s Stance and Measures

President Noboa has adopted a stern approach in handling this violence, aiming to ‘neutralize’ the criminal gangs and expressing his unwavering determination to triumph in this fight. The government’s countermeasures include the introduction of two ‘super maximum’ security prisons and the proposal of ‘prison ships’ to combat the escalating violence. Since February 2021, this violence has claimed over 460 lives in prisons.

Looking Beyond the Immediate Crisis

The prison crisis in Ecuador is symptomatic of a deeper problem, with drug trafficking within prisons and transnational cartels using Ecuador as a cocaine shipping point. These issues have led to a significant surge in violence and murder rates across the nation. The release of the hostages was facilitated by security protocols and the joint efforts of the police and national army. It signifies a step forward in resolving the crisis, but the path to restoring complete peace and order remains rife with challenges.