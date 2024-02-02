Alkali Attack Suspect on the Loose; Police Caution on Illegal Dogs; Senate Grills Social Media CEOs; Cost of Living Crisis Worsens

In a shocking incident, Abdul Shakoor Ezedi is suspected of launching a horrific alkali attack on a mother and her two daughters in Clapham, South London. Ezedi, purportedly from Newcastle, attempted to escape in a car post the attack, but crashed into a stationary vehicle and continued his escape on foot. His image, captured at a Tesco store, reveals significant facial injuries. This attack has resulted in 11 hospitalizations, including those of the mother and her two daughters. The manhunt for the suspect is ongoing with heightened police presence in the area, as the public is urged not to approach Ezedi, who is considered dangerous.

Police Warning on Illegal XL Bully Dogs

Concurrently, police have issued a stern warning regarding the possession of illegal XL bully dogs. Following the recent ban on the breeding of this particular breed, dog owners have been informed about the possibility of their pets being confiscated by law enforcement. This move aims to protect both the public and animals from potential harm.

Social Media Giants Grilled by U.S. Senate

In other news, the U.S. Senate conducted a hearing with the CEOs of major social media platforms, including Meta and TikTok. These executives faced a flurry of questions concerning the safety measures implemented by their respective companies. This comes amidst increasing concerns about online harm and user protection, with an urgent need for more robust safety mechanisms on these platforms.

Lastly, recent research indicates that a staggering 40 percent of the population is grappling with managing household expenses due to the escalating cost of living crisis. This unsettling revelation has sparked conversations about the financial challenges people are facing, prompting investigations into public strategies for dealing with these economic pressures.