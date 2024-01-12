en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Algiers Shooting: Twin Victims, A City’s Call for Help

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:52 pm EST
Algiers Shooting: Twin Victims, A City’s Call for Help

Under the indigo cloak of a Thursday evening, the humdrum of Algiers, a neighborhood in New Orleans, was punctuated by the sharp report of gunfire. At around 9:04 p.m., on the 3300 block of Behrman Highway, an eerie silence fell as two women fell victim to a shooting, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

A Cry for Public Assistance

Details about the incident remain shrouded in a cloud of uncertainty. As of now, the identities of the women, the possible suspects, and the motives behind this violent act are yet to be disclosed. The information vacuum has prompted the police department to extend a plea for public assistance.

They urge anyone with potential information related to the case to step forward and contact Crimestoppers. This cry for help is not just an attempt to fill in the gaps of the incident but a call to the collective conscience of the community to aid in delivering justice.

The Unanswered Questions

The condition of the women remains unknown, amplifying the tension. The motive behind the shooting, whether it was a random act of violence or a targeted attack, is still a mystery. The identity of the perpetrator(s), hidden behind the veil of anonymity, adds to the unsettling atmosphere.

A Community on Edge

The incident has undoubtedly left a scar on the Algiers community. It has highlighted the imperfections in the veneer of safety, bringing forward the pressing issue of gun violence. As the residents grapple with this startling event, the hope for justice and a safer tomorrow is what keeps them going.

0
Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
3 mins ago
Historic Gault Middle School in Tacoma Set Ablaze: 15-year-old Charged
In an unfortunate event that shook the community of Tacoma, the historic Gault Middle School became the site of a massive fire. Allegedly caused by a 15-year-old boy, the fire broke out on the 3rd of January, engulfing the long-abandoned and vandalized school structure. The boy, accompanied by his girlfriend and a group of other
Historic Gault Middle School in Tacoma Set Ablaze: 15-year-old Charged
Six-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Pool: Tragedy Strikes Lake Macquarie
7 mins ago
Six-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Pool: Tragedy Strikes Lake Macquarie
The Elusive Prosecution of Cult Leader Paul Mackenzie: Forensic Delays and Public Pressure
9 mins ago
The Elusive Prosecution of Cult Leader Paul Mackenzie: Forensic Delays and Public Pressure
Barat Daya Police Apprehend Two Individuals Involved in Online Loan Scams
4 mins ago
Barat Daya Police Apprehend Two Individuals Involved in Online Loan Scams
Decades-Old Murder Case Cracked: Parents Charged in Son's Death
6 mins ago
Decades-Old Murder Case Cracked: Parents Charged in Son's Death
Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Landowner in Candle Factory Incident
6 mins ago
Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Landowner in Candle Factory Incident
Latest Headlines
World News
San Antonio Eateries Face Heat Over Health Violations
2 mins
San Antonio Eateries Face Heat Over Health Violations
The Race to Succeed Saban: Norvell and DeBoer in Focus
3 mins
The Race to Succeed Saban: Norvell and DeBoer in Focus
Maria Sakkari Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles Amidst Career Highs
3 mins
Maria Sakkari Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles Amidst Career Highs
Brandon Saho Returns to WVU to Host 'The Mental Game,' Aiming to Uplift Mental Health Awareness
3 mins
Brandon Saho Returns to WVU to Host 'The Mental Game,' Aiming to Uplift Mental Health Awareness
Bill Belichick's Departure: A Lasting Legacy and a Tattoo Tribute
4 mins
Bill Belichick's Departure: A Lasting Legacy and a Tattoo Tribute
Expert Analysis Reveals Donald Trump's Rare Expression of Fear in Iowa
5 mins
Expert Analysis Reveals Donald Trump's Rare Expression of Fear in Iowa
Art Shamsky Honors Former Mets Teammate Bud Harrelson as a Fan Favorite
6 mins
Art Shamsky Honors Former Mets Teammate Bud Harrelson as a Fan Favorite
Study Reveals Significant Racial Disparities in Stroke Rates Among Black Americans
7 mins
Study Reveals Significant Racial Disparities in Stroke Rates Among Black Americans
George Santos Pleads for Redemption: Ex-Congressman Seeks Second Chance
7 mins
George Santos Pleads for Redemption: Ex-Congressman Seeks Second Chance
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
10 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
11 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
11 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
13 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
14 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
15 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
17 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app