Alexandria Police on the Hunt for Joshua Robles, Wanted on Multiple Firearm Charges

In a gripping twist of events in Alexandria, the local police department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Joshua Robles, a 27-year-old man implicated in a shooting incident involving a stolen firearm. The scenario unfolded when Robles, bearing a gunshot wound to his hand, sought medical treatment at Alomere Hospital around 2:00 a.m. on a Tuesday. Showing no inclination to cooperate with the investigation, Robles remained silent. However, authorities managed to piece together the events, concluding that Robles had accidentally shot himself with a firearm reported as stolen.

The Weapon and the Warrant

The stolen firearm, a crucial piece of evidence, was later discovered in a vehicle. As the investigation deepened, the Douglas County SWAT Team executed a search warrant at the residence where the shooting took place. During this operation, Travis Schutte, a 44-year-old man, was arrested on an unrelated charge due to an outstanding warrant.

The Flight and the Felonies

In a surprising turn, Robles fled the hospital before his official discharge. Now, he is wanted on several felony charges, including possession of a stolen firearm, illegal firearm possession by a prohibited person, and reckless firearm discharge. Known to have connections in Alexandria and Fergus Falls, Robles was last spotted in St. Cloud.

The Appeal and the Apprehension

The Alexandria Police Department has now taken to the public, requesting any information that could lead to the apprehension of Robles. In a bid to secure public safety, they are urging anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to come forward.