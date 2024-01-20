Alec Baldwin Indicted on Involuntary Manslaughter Charges in 'Rust' Shooting Case

A New Mexico grand jury has indicted Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin on charges of involuntary manslaughter in the tragic shooting incident that took place on the set of the movie 'Rust' back in 2021. Baldwin now faces two counts of involuntary manslaughter: one for the negligent use of a firearm and the other for acting without due caution or circumspection. However, should he be found guilty, he will only be convicted of one of these counts.

Superseding Initial Decision

This latest development supersedes an earlier decision in April to drop charges against Baldwin, a decision that was revised due to the emergence of new facts necessitating further investigation. Despite the initial charges being dropped, prosecutors had clarified that this did not absolve Baldwin of responsibility in the incident that resulted in the death of the movie's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and left director Joel Souza injured.

Baldwin has consistently denied pulling the trigger of the weapon that resulted in Hutchins' death. The film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, is also in the legal crosshairs, facing charges of involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering, and is expected to appear in court soon. Gutierrez-Reed has entered a not guilty plea.

Settlement with Hutchins' Family

In 2022, Baldwin reached a settlement in a civil lawsuit with the Hutchins family, which claimed reckless behavior and cost-cutting led to the tragedy. The financial terms of the settlement were not made public. Meanwhile, production on 'Rust' resumed in early 2023, with Halyna's widower, Matthew Hutchins, joining the project as an executive producer.

Preparing for Court Battle

As the legal proceedings move forward, Baldwin's legal team has expressed their eagerness to contest the charges in court. The indictment comes as a significant blow to the actor, who had seen earlier charges dismissed. The incident has cast a long shadow over the film industry, raising serious questions about safety protocols on set and adding a tragic chapter to the making of 'Rust'.