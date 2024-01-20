Alec Baldwin Indicted for Involuntary Manslaughter in 'Rust' Film Shooting

In an unexpected turn of events, Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin has been indicted on two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie 'Rust'. The indictment comes as a significant development following the initial dismissal of manslaughter charges in April 2023, marking a new chapter in this high-profile case.

The Indictment: A Reversal of Fate

The indictment alleges that Baldwin caused the death of Hutchins, directly contravening the actor's assertion that he did not pull the trigger of the Colt .45 used on set. The defense team had previously argued that the gun was malfunctioning, a claim that led to the initial dropping of charges. However, further forensic testing has now contradicted this claim.

Forensic Contradictions

The forensic report, which has been pivotal in this case, indicated that the gun could only have been fired by someone pulling the trigger. The report stated that the trigger had to be pulled to release the hammer of the revolver, directly contradicting Baldwin's previous claim. This contradiction has played a significant role in the reversal of Baldwin's legal fortunes.

What Lies Ahead

If convicted, Baldwin faces up to 18 months in prison. The indictment also implicates armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who mistakenly loaded a live bullet instead of a dummy round into the gun Baldwin used during the scene. Gutierrez-Reed is also charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence. Her trial is set to begin on Feb. 21. This case has attracted significant attention due to its implications for on-set safety and the accountability of actors in such incidents.