Alcohol-Influenced Ambulance Driver Injures Six in Indore; Theft at Beauty Parlor

In a shocking turn of events in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, an ambulance driver, Waseem Sheikh, lost control of his vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, injuring six pedestrians on Thursday morning. The unfortunate incident unfolded in the Central Kotwali and Tukoganj areas of the city. Among the injured was a woman who suffered severe injuries.

Locals Apprehend Drunken Driver

Local residents displayed commendable bravery as they managed to apprehend the drunken driver following the accident. They promptly handed him over to the police, ensuring immediate action could be taken. Sheikh was so heavily intoxicated that he was unable to state his name, prompting the police to transport him to a hospital for a comprehensive medical examination.

Separate Incident of Theft at Beauty Parlor

In another disconcerting incident in the city, two sisters fell victim to theft at a beauty parlor in the Rau police station area. The theft took place at Sai Vihar Colony, Rau, where an unidentified individual made off with a bag containing cash and three gold mangalsutras. The theft occurred while the sisters were engrossed in facial treatments, oblivious to the crime taking place.

Police Initiate Investigation

Bharti Pal, one of the victims, promptly lodged a complaint with the police, who have since initiated a detailed investigation into the incident. The police have identified a woman who was sitting near the victims in the parlor and had made an online transaction, as a potential suspect. As these incidents unfold, the citizens of Indore are urged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.