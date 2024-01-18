en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Alcohol-Influenced Ambulance Driver Injures Six in Indore; Theft at Beauty Parlor

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:42 am EST
Alcohol-Influenced Ambulance Driver Injures Six in Indore; Theft at Beauty Parlor

In a shocking turn of events in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, an ambulance driver, Waseem Sheikh, lost control of his vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, injuring six pedestrians on Thursday morning. The unfortunate incident unfolded in the Central Kotwali and Tukoganj areas of the city. Among the injured was a woman who suffered severe injuries.

Locals Apprehend Drunken Driver

Local residents displayed commendable bravery as they managed to apprehend the drunken driver following the accident. They promptly handed him over to the police, ensuring immediate action could be taken. Sheikh was so heavily intoxicated that he was unable to state his name, prompting the police to transport him to a hospital for a comprehensive medical examination.

Separate Incident of Theft at Beauty Parlor

In another disconcerting incident in the city, two sisters fell victim to theft at a beauty parlor in the Rau police station area. The theft took place at Sai Vihar Colony, Rau, where an unidentified individual made off with a bag containing cash and three gold mangalsutras. The theft occurred while the sisters were engrossed in facial treatments, oblivious to the crime taking place.

Police Initiate Investigation

Bharti Pal, one of the victims, promptly lodged a complaint with the police, who have since initiated a detailed investigation into the incident. The police have identified a woman who was sitting near the victims in the parlor and had made an online transaction, as a potential suspect. As these incidents unfold, the citizens of Indore are urged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

0
Accidents Crime India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
3 mins ago
Obstructed Vision Leads to Tragic Death: Former Tanker Driver Pleads Guilty
A tragic incident in Mossley, Greater Manchester, on December 13, 2022, highlighted the risks of obstructed vision while driving. Christopher Hardy, a 65-year-old former tanker driver and widower, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving. The incident led to the death of an 85-year-old woman named Maria Clayton. Hardy was turning left when he
Obstructed Vision Leads to Tragic Death: Former Tanker Driver Pleads Guilty
Unified Rescue Operation Saves Woman from River Itchen
15 mins ago
Unified Rescue Operation Saves Woman from River Itchen
Tragic Holiday Swim: Two Boys Drown, Highlighting Risks of Unsupervised Swimming
22 mins ago
Tragic Holiday Swim: Two Boys Drown, Highlighting Risks of Unsupervised Swimming
Investigation Underway Following Fatal Car Fire in Noida
4 mins ago
Investigation Underway Following Fatal Car Fire in Noida
Indiana State Trooper Critically Injured: A Brutal Wake-Up Call on Road Safety
4 mins ago
Indiana State Trooper Critically Injured: A Brutal Wake-Up Call on Road Safety
Tennessee Fire Department Executes Cliff-Edge Rescue Amid Icy Conditions
15 mins ago
Tennessee Fire Department Executes Cliff-Edge Rescue Amid Icy Conditions
Latest Headlines
World News
WSU Study Unearths Potential New Approach to Overcome Prostate Cancer Drug Resistance
2 mins
WSU Study Unearths Potential New Approach to Overcome Prostate Cancer Drug Resistance
Comedian Bobby Davro Cancels Public Appearances After Illness and Personal Loss
2 mins
Comedian Bobby Davro Cancels Public Appearances After Illness and Personal Loss
Biden Administration and VP Harris Champion Reproductive Rights with Decisive Actions and National Tour
2 mins
Biden Administration and VP Harris Champion Reproductive Rights with Decisive Actions and National Tour
See It Again Emerges as Clear Favorite in Cape Town Met
3 mins
See It Again Emerges as Clear Favorite in Cape Town Met
Army Chaplain Debuts 'Pounders' Documentary Highlighting Resilience of Spinal Cord Injury Survivors
3 mins
Army Chaplain Debuts 'Pounders' Documentary Highlighting Resilience of Spinal Cord Injury Survivors
Injury Woes Cast Uncertainty Over Detroit Lions' Championship Prospects
4 mins
Injury Woes Cast Uncertainty Over Detroit Lions' Championship Prospects
Aging Alters Color Perception, UCL Study Unveils
4 mins
Aging Alters Color Perception, UCL Study Unveils
Bengaluru FC Boosts Offense with Signing of Danish Striker Oliver Drost
4 mins
Bengaluru FC Boosts Offense with Signing of Danish Striker Oliver Drost
Buffalo Bills' Gabe Davis Gears Up for Free Agency
4 mins
Buffalo Bills' Gabe Davis Gears Up for Free Agency
A Week of Impact: Storm Aftermath, CSU Strike, and International Tensions
5 mins
A Week of Impact: Storm Aftermath, CSU Strike, and International Tensions
Artificial Intelligence: Transforming the Poker Landscape
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence: Transforming the Poker Landscape
Elon Musk Visits Auschwitz: A Stand Against Antisemitism
3 hours
Elon Musk Visits Auschwitz: A Stand Against Antisemitism
Contestants Reveal Past Romantic Gestures Ahead of 'The Bachelor' Season 28
5 hours
Contestants Reveal Past Romantic Gestures Ahead of 'The Bachelor' Season 28
National Government and World Bank Initiate Groundwater Project in Kenya's Arid Counties
5 hours
National Government and World Bank Initiate Groundwater Project in Kenya's Arid Counties
D'station Racing Unveils Driver Lineup for 2024 WEC Season
5 hours
D'station Racing Unveils Driver Lineup for 2024 WEC Season
Rescue Efforts Underway for Victims Buried in Collapsed Houses
5 hours
Rescue Efforts Underway for Victims Buried in Collapsed Houses
Los Angeles Grapples with Stray Cat Crisis Amid Avian Flu Concerns
5 hours
Los Angeles Grapples with Stray Cat Crisis Amid Avian Flu Concerns
Global Orthopedic Implants Market to Surge Amid Aging Population and Tech Innovations
5 hours
Global Orthopedic Implants Market to Surge Amid Aging Population and Tech Innovations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app