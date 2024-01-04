Albuquerque to Suspend Knockouts Strip Club License Over Code Violation and Illegal Activities

In a decisive measure against lawlessness, Albuquerque’s city leaders, led by Mayor Tim Keller, have announced their intention to suspend the business license of Knockouts, a downtown strip club notorious for its connection with illegal activities. The proposed suspension is a response to a recent code violation discovered during an inspection on December 22, 2023, pertaining to the club’s failure to maintain proper identification records of its adult cabaret performers.

Knockouts: A History of Violations

Knockouts has been under the city’s scrutiny following a series of illicit activities, the most recent being a homicide involving a minor. A 16-year-old, armed with a firearm, was implicated in the violent act that unfolded within the club’s premises. The city authorities have connected the dots between the club’s operations and the surging concerns regarding safety in the area.

City’s Crackdown on Code Violations

Upon discovering the code violation, the city promptly notified Knockouts on December 28, 2023, initiating a 15-day appeal window. If the appeal fails, the club will face a compelled closure for 30 days, commencing on January 8, 2024. Mayor Keller, standing firm on the city’s zero tolerance policy for safety disregard, warned that a second violation within a 12-month period could extend the club’s shuttering to an entire year.

The Road to Permanent Shutdown

While the city is wielding its regulatory powers to enforce a temporary closure, other agencies, with the state at the helm, are orchestrating efforts for a permanent shutdown of Knockouts. The city’s actions are not just a punitive response to the club’s disregard for regulations, but a larger initiative to cleanse the area of elements that jeopardize the safety and peace of its residents.