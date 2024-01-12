Albanian-Linked Gang Leader ‘The Savage’ Escapes Prison Amid Ecuador Cartel Power Struggle

In an event that has sent shockwaves through the streets of Ecuador, a notorious gang leader, known by his alias ‘The Savage,’ has made an audacious escape from prison.

The breakout, masterminded by armed individuals who held guards at gunpoint, underlines the escalating conflicts among criminal factions in the South American country.

Fabricio Colón Pico, the man also known as ‘The Savage,’ is a key player in Ecuador’s underworld.

His escape from incarceration is a significant blow to the country’s ongoing battle with organized crime.

The incident was meticulously planned and executed, with the perpetrators taking guards hostage and ensuring a successful liberation of Pico.