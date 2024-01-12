en English
Crime

Albanian-Linked Gang Leader ‘The Savage’ Escapes Prison Amid Ecuador Cartel Power Struggle

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:31 am EST
Albanian-Linked Gang Leader ‘The Savage’ Escapes Prison Amid Ecuador Cartel Power Struggle

In an event that has sent shockwaves through the streets of Ecuador, a notorious gang leader, known by his alias ‘The Savage,’ has made an audacious escape from prison. The breakout, masterminded by armed individuals who held guards at gunpoint, underlines the escalating conflicts among criminal factions in the South American country.

The Great Escape

Fabricio Colón Pico, the man also known as ‘The Savage,’ is a key player in Ecuador’s underworld. His escape from incarceration is a significant blow to the country’s ongoing battle with organized crime. The incident was meticulously planned and executed, with the perpetrators taking guards hostage and ensuring a successful liberation of Pico.

An Underworld in Turmoil

This breakout is not an isolated event but a symptom of a larger issue. It occurs amidst a wider surge of violence that has swept across Ecuador, signaling an intensifying struggle for dominance among various criminal cartels. The escape of ‘The Savage’ highlights a power vacuum and the ensuing tug-of-war among rival criminal groups vying for control.

Government Response

In response to the escalating violence and the audacious prison break, President Noboa has declared a state of emergency. The government’s efforts to combat the rise in organized crime and maintain public security face a significant challenge following Pico’s escape. Furthermore, the involvement of Albanian mafias in drug trafficking adds an international dimension to the country’s crime problem.

Crime Ecuador South America
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

