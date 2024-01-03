en English
Albania

Albanian Duo Sentenced for Large-Scale Cannabis Cultivation in South Wales

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:18 pm EST
Albanian Duo Sentenced for Large-Scale Cannabis Cultivation in South Wales

Ardit Tafa and Xheladin Daja, two Albanian men aged 26 and 25 respectively, have been sentenced to prison for their role in a large-scale cannabis cultivation operation spanning five houses in South Wales. The illegal operation, which was discovered in the regions of Ebbw Vale, Nantyglo, and Merthyr Tydfil, had the potential to produce cannabis valued between £120,000 and £473,200.

Converted Houses into Sophisticated Cannabis Factories

The Cardiff Crown Court heard how the properties were transformed into intricate cannabis factories. Both Tafa and Daja pleaded guilty to producing a class B drug. In addition, Tafa admitted to being in possession of a counterfeit Greek driving license.

Prison Sentences and Deportation

Despite having no previous convictions, the court sentenced Tafa to 12 months and Daja to nine months in prison. Both men are anticipated to be deported after serving half of their prison terms, which will include the time they have already spent in custody.

The Exploitation Angle

The court acknowledged the exploitation of Tafa and Daja by an organized crime gang, highlighting their role in a substantial cannabis operation. This case follows a similar conviction of Krisjan Kumaraku, another Albanian man who was found guilty of working as a ‘gardener’ in a cannabis farm. Kumaraku was sentenced to 12 months in prison after pleading guilty to producing cannabis and possessing criminal property.

The judge at Swansea Crown Court criticized authorities for their focus on prosecuting ‘gardeners’ instead of those higher up the chain. He urged a determined effort to apprehend the gangs operating these cannabis farms, reflecting a broader concern over the role of organized crime in the illegal drug trade.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

