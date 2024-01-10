en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Albania

Albanian Anti-Corruption Body Grills Key Figures in Sterilization Concession Scandal

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:01 am EST
Albanian Anti-Corruption Body Grills Key Figures in Sterilization Concession Scandal

The Special Structure against Corruption and Organized Crime (SPAK) in Albania has commenced the grilling of two key figures implicated in an allegedly fraudulent sterilization concession tender. The scheme, worth a staggering 100 million euros, has seen both businessman Ilir Rrapaj and former Deputy Minister of Health, Klodian Rjepaj, arrested and entangled in a web of charges.

High-Profile Arrests

Ilir Rrapaj, who emerged victorious in the tender, now finds himself accused of fraud. His connections with former Minister of Health, Ilir Beqaj, and Klodian Rjepaj are well-documented, adding another layer to this unfolding drama. Klodian Rjepaj, on the other hand, stands charged by the SPAK with ‘falsification of documents’ and ‘abuse of duty’

A Stern Stance against Corruption

In a demonstration of its unyielding stance against corruption, the SPAK has not only made these high-profile arrests but has also launched an investigation into the ex-minister. Ilir Beqaj has been subjected to precautionary measures that include a mandate to appear before authorities and a travel ban, as his passport has been blocked.

Intense Interrogation Session

The drama escalated on January 9, when the former deputy minister underwent a gruelling nine-hour interrogation at the Special Prosecutor’s Office. The session, centered around the sterilization concession scandal, is a testament to the lengths the SPAK is willing to go to ensure justice.

0
Albania Crime
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Albania

See more
21 mins ago
Death of Asylum Seeker on Bibby Stockholm: A Wake-Up Call for Improved Conditions
In an unfortunate turn of events, an Albanian asylum seeker, Leonard Farruku, was discovered lifeless on the Bibby Stockholm. The ship, repurposed for asylum seekers’ accommodation, became the ominous scene of what appears to be a self-inflicted death. The deceased’s roommate, Yusuf Deen Kargbo, asserts that the body went unnoticed for a whopping 12 hours
Death of Asylum Seeker on Bibby Stockholm: A Wake-Up Call for Improved Conditions
Vlora Police Investigating Sniper Murder of Gëzim Sinomati; No Suspects Identified
1 day ago
Vlora Police Investigating Sniper Murder of Gëzim Sinomati; No Suspects Identified
Albanian Migrant Wins Deportation Appeal, Stirs UK Asylum Debate
2 days ago
Albanian Migrant Wins Deportation Appeal, Stirs UK Asylum Debate
Albanian Prime Minister Switches to Domestic Financing for Porto Romano Port Construction
2 hours ago
Albanian Prime Minister Switches to Domestic Financing for Porto Romano Port Construction
Tragic Death of Asylum Seeker Sparks Safety Concerns on Bibby Stockholm
3 hours ago
Tragic Death of Asylum Seeker Sparks Safety Concerns on Bibby Stockholm
Albanian Organizations Petition Against Skavica Hydropower Plant Law
7 hours ago
Albanian Organizations Petition Against Skavica Hydropower Plant Law
Latest Headlines
World News
Unpacking the Health Benefits of Dates in Winter Diet
42 seconds
Unpacking the Health Benefits of Dates in Winter Diet
Flint's Innovative Rx Kids Program: A Step Towards Ending Poverty
57 seconds
Flint's Innovative Rx Kids Program: A Step Towards Ending Poverty
Barcelona Eyes Super Cup Semi-Final as Season's Turning Point
1 min
Barcelona Eyes Super Cup Semi-Final as Season's Turning Point
HanesBrands Renews Exclusive Apparel Partnership with Georgia Tech, Plans to Expand Gold Apparel Line
2 mins
HanesBrands Renews Exclusive Apparel Partnership with Georgia Tech, Plans to Expand Gold Apparel Line
Sanofi's CEO Paul Hudson Charts the Company's Course in Immunology
2 mins
Sanofi's CEO Paul Hudson Charts the Company's Course in Immunology
UConn Huskies Announce Home-and-Home Football Series with Wake Forest Demon Deacons
5 mins
UConn Huskies Announce Home-and-Home Football Series with Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Tumor Treatment Revolutionized: Metal-Free Graphene Quantum Dots Show Promise
5 mins
Tumor Treatment Revolutionized: Metal-Free Graphene Quantum Dots Show Promise
Tom Pett: A Journey from Free Agency to Cheltenham Town
5 mins
Tom Pett: A Journey from Free Agency to Cheltenham Town
Green Bay Packers Rally Fans Ahead of Playoff Clash With Cowboys
5 mins
Green Bay Packers Rally Fans Ahead of Playoff Clash With Cowboys
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
2 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
2 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
4 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
5 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
6 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
6 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
6 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
6 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
6 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app