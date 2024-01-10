Albanian Anti-Corruption Body Grills Key Figures in Sterilization Concession Scandal

The Special Structure against Corruption and Organized Crime (SPAK) in Albania has commenced the grilling of two key figures implicated in an allegedly fraudulent sterilization concession tender. The scheme, worth a staggering 100 million euros, has seen both businessman Ilir Rrapaj and former Deputy Minister of Health, Klodian Rjepaj, arrested and entangled in a web of charges.

High-Profile Arrests

Ilir Rrapaj, who emerged victorious in the tender, now finds himself accused of fraud. His connections with former Minister of Health, Ilir Beqaj, and Klodian Rjepaj are well-documented, adding another layer to this unfolding drama. Klodian Rjepaj, on the other hand, stands charged by the SPAK with ‘falsification of documents’ and ‘abuse of duty’

A Stern Stance against Corruption

In a demonstration of its unyielding stance against corruption, the SPAK has not only made these high-profile arrests but has also launched an investigation into the ex-minister. Ilir Beqaj has been subjected to precautionary measures that include a mandate to appear before authorities and a travel ban, as his passport has been blocked.

Intense Interrogation Session

The drama escalated on January 9, when the former deputy minister underwent a gruelling nine-hour interrogation at the Special Prosecutor’s Office. The session, centered around the sterilization concession scandal, is a testament to the lengths the SPAK is willing to go to ensure justice.