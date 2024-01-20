Alaska Borough's Call to Arms: A Response to Rising Crime and Trooper Shortage

As darkness stretches over the icy expanse of Alaska, a call to arms reverberates through the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. The Borough Assembly has passed a resolution urging residents to equip themselves with guns and ammunition, a response to escalating crime rates and an acute shortage of state troopers. The resolution, introduced by Assembly member Ron Bernier, seeks to address the surge in crime, notably in the borough's remote corners, nestled northeast of Anchorage.

State Trooper Shortage Compounds Crime Problem

The issue of recruiting troopers has been acknowledged by the state Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell, who reported 11 vacancies in the local patrol detachment. This lack of law enforcement personnel, coupled with the vast, rugged terrain of Alaska, has created a breeding ground for crime, especially in areas far removed from the urban center of Anchorage. The resolution comes as a strategic measure to bolster personal safety and deter criminal activity.

Backing for the Resolution

Bernier, along with Republican state Rep. Kevin McCabe, stand firm in their support for the resolution, emphasizing the importance of proper and responsible gun ownership, including safety courses and firearms training. The resolution underscores the constitutional Second Amendment right to bear arms, suggesting that armed citizens can better manage emergencies, enhancing their safety and welfare in an environment where help may be miles away and hours late.

Gun Ownership: A Deterrent and a Necessity

Gun ownership in Alaska, according to Borough resident Ward Clark in an op-ed on RedState, is common and sensible, serving as both a deterrent to crime and a defense against the region's abundant wildlife. The resolution echoes this sentiment, encouraging residents to take advantage of resources for proper firearm maintenance, carrying, and use. The narrative culminates in a stark reminder of the practical-minded nature of Alaskans and the importance of taking responsibility for one's safety, referencing the time-honored Second Amendment.