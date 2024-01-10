Alarming Surge in Sexual Offences and Violent Crimes on London's Public Transport

In an alarming revelation, London's public transport network has witnessed a significant surge in sexual offences and violent crimes. The figures, obtained through a Freedom of Information request by Sarah Olney, MP for Richmond Park, are a stark reminder of the growing safety concerns within the city's transport system.

Disturbing Rise in Numbers

Between December 1, 2022, and November 30, 2023, the city reported 909 sexual offences, marking a rise from 866 in the preceding year. The data also revealed a worrying escalation in violent crime incidents, which saw a jump to 3,542 from 2,963. Furthermore, robberies on the Tube network saw a drastic increase, surging to 738 from a previously recorded 442.

Call for Action

In response to these unsettling numbers, Olney has called upon the Government and the Mayor of London to resolve their disputes and formulate a comprehensive strategy to combat this crime wave. The safety of women and girls on public transport has been emphasized as a priority, demanding immediate and decisive action.

Response from Authorities

A spokesperson for Mayor Sadiq Khan stressed their commitment to the safety of women and girls, mentioning the ongoing cooperation between Transport for London (TfL) and the British Transport Police (BTP) to curb sexual harassment offences through the use of CCTV and police reports. Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Furnell, the head of BTP, acknowledged the increased solve rates for robbery and sexual offences and elaborated on the various tactics such as patrols and intelligence-driven policing being employed to ensure safety. The Home Office, on the other hand, claimed that overall community safety has improved since 2010, with neighbourhood crimes and violent crime reportedly down by 50 and 52 percent respectively. However, these claims seem to contrast with the rising crime rates on London's public transport network.