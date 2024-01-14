en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Alarming Rise in Defilement Cases Amid Pandemic in Narok, Kenya

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:34 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 1:18 am EST
Alarming Rise in Defilement Cases Amid Pandemic in Narok, Kenya

In the Kenyan county of Narok, children’s welfare advocates have raised concerns over a disturbing increase in defilement cases amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The surge has been particularly significant during the school closure period.

The Chief Magistrate of Narok, George Wakahiu, revealed that 48 cases have been reported so far this year, showing a stark contrast with the 79 cases recorded last year.

Lengthy Court Proceedings

Legal proceedings for defilement cases are often drawn-out, frequently taking up to a year to conclude. This is because they are strategically scheduled during school holidays to facilitate the participation of child witnesses.

This issue was highlighted during the Day of the African Child celebrations in Narok, which took place under Covid-19 safety measures with only 15 attendees present.

Perpetrators and Penalties

Wakahiu noted that defilement usually involves perpetrators known to the victims, often children between the ages of three and 16. The Resident Magistrate of Narok, Adeline Sisenda, issued a stern warning to potential offenders.

Convicted individuals could face life imprisonment or sentences exceeding 20 years, contingent on the age of the child victimized. Sisenda also recommended men to verify the age of potential partners by asking for their national IDs.

Call for a Child Protection Unit

There is a growing demand for the establishment of a dedicated Child Protection Unit, given that currently, children awaiting court hearings are held in adult cells. Narok’s County Commissioner, Samuel Kimiti, stressed the importance of protecting children, especially girls, for the sake of future generations.

He assured that law enforcement would vigorously pursue defilement suspects. Moreover, Chiefs are being implored to advocate for children’s rights at the grassroots level.

Public Duty to Defend Children’s Rights

Mwala Sub-County Criminal Investigation Officer, Ms. Catherine Kinoti, made a public appeal to defend children’s rights. She condemned the silence of those who should be standing as advocates for the children.

Kinoti’s office is dedicated to ensuring justice for minors victimized by such abuses, particularly during the pandemic that has kept them out of school since March.

0
Crime Kenya
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Tragedy Strikes in Jalingo: Teacher Murdered by Ex-Students
On a chilling November afternoon in 2023, Mercy Bassey received the news that would shatter her world: her husband, Bassey Sardauna, a teacher at Government Day Secondary School Model, Jalingo, had met a violent end. This tragedy, a direct consequence of a confrontation with ex-students, would forever mark November 9 as a day of mourning
Tragedy Strikes in Jalingo: Teacher Murdered by Ex-Students
DUI-Induced Car Pileup in Pattaya: A Wake-up Call for Safe Driving
14 mins ago
DUI-Induced Car Pileup in Pattaya: A Wake-up Call for Safe Driving
Octogenarian Charged with Sexual Assault at Sydney Aged Care Home
14 mins ago
Octogenarian Charged with Sexual Assault at Sydney Aged Care Home
First Murder of 2024 Shocks Barbados: Police Seek Public Help in Shooting Investigation
7 mins ago
First Murder of 2024 Shocks Barbados: Police Seek Public Help in Shooting Investigation
Inmates Demand Compensation: A Spotlight on Private Prisons
7 mins ago
Inmates Demand Compensation: A Spotlight on Private Prisons
EFCC Revives Money Laundering Cases Against Former Governors, Ministers in Nigeria
12 mins ago
EFCC Revives Money Laundering Cases Against Former Governors, Ministers in Nigeria
Latest Headlines
World News
Increased Work Permit Fees for Non-EU Nationals Spark Concerns in Malta
9 mins
Increased Work Permit Fees for Non-EU Nationals Spark Concerns in Malta
Taiwanese Elections: A Global Chessboard of Reactions and Implications
11 mins
Taiwanese Elections: A Global Chessboard of Reactions and Implications
From High School to NBA: Brandin Podziemski's Journey and Reflections as a Golden State Warrior
11 mins
From High School to NBA: Brandin Podziemski's Journey and Reflections as a Golden State Warrior
EFCC Revives Money Laundering Cases Against Former Governors, Ministers in Nigeria
12 mins
EFCC Revives Money Laundering Cases Against Former Governors, Ministers in Nigeria
ExxonMobil's Whiptail Project Approval Raises Concerns Over Insufficient Oil Spill Coverage
12 mins
ExxonMobil's Whiptail Project Approval Raises Concerns Over Insufficient Oil Spill Coverage
Walter Murray Marauders Clinch Second BRIT Title After Three Decades
12 mins
Walter Murray Marauders Clinch Second BRIT Title After Three Decades
Interfaith Prayer Event Rallies for Governor Sule's Supreme Court Victory
13 mins
Interfaith Prayer Event Rallies for Governor Sule's Supreme Court Victory
High School Basketball Games: A Roundup of Victories and Narrow Escapes
13 mins
High School Basketball Games: A Roundup of Victories and Narrow Escapes
Roswell's New City Council Dives into Major Projects: Flood Prevention, Land Sale, and Tourism Enhancement
13 mins
Roswell's New City Council Dives into Major Projects: Flood Prevention, Land Sale, and Tourism Enhancement
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
2 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
2 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
7 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
7 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
8 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app