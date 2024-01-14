Alarming Rise in Defilement Cases Amid Pandemic in Narok, Kenya

In the Kenyan county of Narok, children’s welfare advocates have raised concerns over a disturbing increase in defilement cases amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The surge has been particularly significant during the school closure period.

The Chief Magistrate of Narok, George Wakahiu, revealed that 48 cases have been reported so far this year, showing a stark contrast with the 79 cases recorded last year.

Lengthy Court Proceedings

Legal proceedings for defilement cases are often drawn-out, frequently taking up to a year to conclude. This is because they are strategically scheduled during school holidays to facilitate the participation of child witnesses.

This issue was highlighted during the Day of the African Child celebrations in Narok, which took place under Covid-19 safety measures with only 15 attendees present.

Perpetrators and Penalties

Wakahiu noted that defilement usually involves perpetrators known to the victims, often children between the ages of three and 16. The Resident Magistrate of Narok, Adeline Sisenda, issued a stern warning to potential offenders.

Convicted individuals could face life imprisonment or sentences exceeding 20 years, contingent on the age of the child victimized. Sisenda also recommended men to verify the age of potential partners by asking for their national IDs.

Call for a Child Protection Unit

There is a growing demand for the establishment of a dedicated Child Protection Unit, given that currently, children awaiting court hearings are held in adult cells. Narok’s County Commissioner, Samuel Kimiti, stressed the importance of protecting children, especially girls, for the sake of future generations.

He assured that law enforcement would vigorously pursue defilement suspects. Moreover, Chiefs are being implored to advocate for children’s rights at the grassroots level.

Public Duty to Defend Children’s Rights

Mwala Sub-County Criminal Investigation Officer, Ms. Catherine Kinoti, made a public appeal to defend children’s rights. She condemned the silence of those who should be standing as advocates for the children.

Kinoti’s office is dedicated to ensuring justice for minors victimized by such abuses, particularly during the pandemic that has kept them out of school since March.