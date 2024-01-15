Alameda Police Department Appeals for Help to Find Missing Candice Patterson

As the sun dipped below the horizon on Sunday evening, Candice Patterson, a resident of Alameda, vanished without a trace. Last spotted in the vicinity of the 2000 block of Clinton Avenue at 6:20 p.m., her subsequent disappearance has sparked a sweeping search led by the Alameda Police Department. Described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds, Patterson was last seen clothed in a blue hospital gown, black leggings, and yellow socks. Disturbingly, she had neither her phone nor any money with her at the time of her disappearance.

Police Efforts and Public Appeal

The Alameda Police Department has since mobilized its resources and reached out to neighboring agencies and security teams in a bid to locate Patterson. Despite these concerted efforts, however, her whereabouts remain unknown as of 11:30 a.m. Monday. In a bid to expedite the search, the Alameda PD has issued a public appeal, urging anyone with pertinent information to come forward.

Another Unrelated Incident: Plane Crash

In an unrelated incident, the United States Coast Guard has suspended the search for possible survivors after a plane crashed near Half Moon Bay. The crash, which occurred around 7:13 p.m. near Moss Beach Distillery, led to the discovery of the plane in the Pacific Ocean at 8:30 p.m. The identities and the number of passengers on board remain shrouded in mystery. About 30 personnel, including teams from the San Mateo Fire Department, San Mateo Police Department, and California Highway Patrol Helicopter aircrew, participated in the search and rescue operation. Wreckage consistent with a plane crash has been retrieved, and the incident is presently under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.