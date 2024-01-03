Alabama’s Parole Board Denies Parole to Two Inmates
Two individuals from Atmore, Alabama, Robert Chad Hazley and Anthony Gee, have been denied parole by the Alabama Board of Pardons & Paroles. Hazley, with a record of repeated convictions for carrying a pistol after having been previously convicted of violent felonies, has been in state custody multiple times since 1998. His most recent conviction led to a 20-year sentence for possession of a pistol, of which he has served just over eight months. His criminal history includes convictions for second-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance, second-degree theft, and multiple counts of possessing a pistol after a violent felony conviction. Hazley is currently serving his sentence at Elmore Correctional Facility, with a minimum release date set for April 30, 2033, without the possibility of parole or pardon.
Anthony Gee: A Case Shrouded in Secrecy
On the other hand, information about Anthony Gee remains scarce due to the state’s Youthful Offender Act. This act suggests that Gee was convicted as a young offender, and as a result, his records and mugshot are not available to the public.
The Alabama Board of Pardons & Paroles: A Closer Look
The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles has scheduled 90 parole hearings and 29 pardon hearings for the week, continuing the trend of a high denial rate. This board also oversees requests for pardons, showing a similar trend of denials.
First Responder Tragedy
In a separate incident, a first responder from Mississippi was killed by a man driving under the influence in Mobile, Alabama. The man, who has been arrested for DUI several times before, now faces charges of DUI, manslaughter, and assault. The 30-year-old female paramedic was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. The Mobile County DA has approved three charges against the individual allegedly involved and is ready to prosecute.
