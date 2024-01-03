en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Alabama’s Parole Board Denies Parole to Two Inmates

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:26 am EST
Alabama’s Parole Board Denies Parole to Two Inmates

Two individuals from Atmore, Alabama, Robert Chad Hazley and Anthony Gee, have been denied parole by the Alabama Board of Pardons & Paroles. Hazley, with a record of repeated convictions for carrying a pistol after having been previously convicted of violent felonies, has been in state custody multiple times since 1998. His most recent conviction led to a 20-year sentence for possession of a pistol, of which he has served just over eight months. His criminal history includes convictions for second-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance, second-degree theft, and multiple counts of possessing a pistol after a violent felony conviction. Hazley is currently serving his sentence at Elmore Correctional Facility, with a minimum release date set for April 30, 2033, without the possibility of parole or pardon.

Anthony Gee: A Case Shrouded in Secrecy

On the other hand, information about Anthony Gee remains scarce due to the state’s Youthful Offender Act. This act suggests that Gee was convicted as a young offender, and as a result, his records and mugshot are not available to the public.

The Alabama Board of Pardons & Paroles: A Closer Look

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles has scheduled 90 parole hearings and 29 pardon hearings for the week, continuing the trend of a high denial rate. This board also oversees requests for pardons, showing a similar trend of denials.

First Responder Tragedy

In a separate incident, a first responder from Mississippi was killed by a man driving under the influence in Mobile, Alabama. The man, who has been arrested for DUI several times before, now faces charges of DUI, manslaughter, and assault. The 30-year-old female paramedic was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. The Mobile County DA has approved three charges against the individual allegedly involved and is ready to prosecute.

0
Crime United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Hit-and-Run Incidents over Holiday Season in Mississippi and Tennessee

By BNN Correspondents

Argentina Foils Suspected Terrorist Act: Arrests Three Foreign Nationals

By BNN Correspondents

Gangland Gunman Marc Webley Shot Dead on New Year's Eve: A Targeted Attack in Edinburgh

By BNN Correspondents

Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji Seeks Bail in Money Laundering Case

By Dil Bar Irshad

Daylight Robbery Outside Jefferson Village Bank, Police Seek Public As ...
@Crime · 5 mins
Daylight Robbery Outside Jefferson Village Bank, Police Seek Public As ...
heart comment 0
Cleveland Police Officer to Face Misconduct Hearing Over Alleged Breaches

By Rafia Tasleem

Cleveland Police Officer to Face Misconduct Hearing Over Alleged Breaches
St. Thomas Police Investigate Theft and Mischief Incidents

By Sakchi Khandelwal

St. Thomas Police Investigate Theft and Mischief Incidents
Deadly Police Chase in Stara Zagora Sparks Controversy and Calls for Accountability

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Deadly Police Chase in Stara Zagora Sparks Controversy and Calls for Accountability
Pasadena Man to Face Sentencing on Firearms, Machine Gun Parts Possession

By BNN Correspondents

Pasadena Man to Face Sentencing on Firearms, Machine Gun Parts Possession
Latest Headlines
World News
Ergonomic Chairs: An Essential for Healthy Posture
13 seconds
Ergonomic Chairs: An Essential for Healthy Posture
January 5: A Day of Records in Indian Cricket and Space Exploration
36 seconds
January 5: A Day of Records in Indian Cricket and Space Exploration
Munster Rugby's Historic Journey in the Heineken Cup: From Victorious Start to Current Challenges
54 seconds
Munster Rugby's Historic Journey in the Heineken Cup: From Victorious Start to Current Challenges
Houston Texans Eye Playoff Spot, Weigh Decision on Dalvin Cook
1 min
Houston Texans Eye Playoff Spot, Weigh Decision on Dalvin Cook
Nikki Pradhan Named Vice-Captain of Indian Women's Hockey Team for Olympic Qualifiers
1 min
Nikki Pradhan Named Vice-Captain of Indian Women's Hockey Team for Olympic Qualifiers
Invercargill City Council Elections: A Revealing Tale of Sexism and Power
1 min
Invercargill City Council Elections: A Revealing Tale of Sexism and Power
Injury Cloud Over Patrick Roberts Ahead of FA Cup Third-Round Match
1 min
Injury Cloud Over Patrick Roberts Ahead of FA Cup Third-Round Match
Paulo Dybala Amidst Transfer Speculations: A Desire to Stay with AS Roma?
1 min
Paulo Dybala Amidst Transfer Speculations: A Desire to Stay with AS Roma?
The Lifelong Impact of Medical Negligence during Childbirth: A Spotlight on Emotional Support and Legal Assistance
4 mins
The Lifelong Impact of Medical Negligence during Childbirth: A Spotlight on Emotional Support and Legal Assistance
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
8 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
18 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
59 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
1 hour
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
5 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
5 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app