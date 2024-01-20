Alabama Woman Sentenced to Prison for Exploiting COVID-19 Aid

On a biting winter day in Montgomery, Alabama, 55-year-old Zsa Zsa Bouvier Couch faced the consequences of her fraudulent activities related to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). A federal judge handed down a sentence of 45 months in prison, marking a significant chapter in the ongoing efforts to combat pandemic-related fraud. Couch's conviction on charges of bank fraud, false statements to a federally insured bank, and money laundering, adds her name to an increasing roster of individuals convicted for exploiting the financial aid meant to assist businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Convicted for Exploiting PPP

Couch was convicted on September 27, 2023, after a jury found her guilty of misappropriating $609,687.47 from the PPP. This federal program was designed to offer emergency financial assistance to businesses adversely affected during the pandemic. However, instead of using the funds to salvage a struggling business, Couch funneled this money into a lavish lifestyle, including the purchase of luxury vehicles.

A Broader Crackdown on COVID-19 Fraud

This case is not an isolated incident. Rather, it forms part of the larger campaign by the Department of Justice's COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force to root out and prosecute pandemic-related fraud. This broad initiative involves multiple federal agencies, including the FBI and IRS-Criminal Investigations. Their collective efforts aim to bring to justice those who have exploited the pandemic for personal gain, a crime that not only defrauds the government but also undermines public trust.

Public Urged to Report Fraud

Following the conviction, the prosecution, handled by Assistant U.S. Attorneys J. Patrick Lamb and Joel Feil, urged the public to remain vigilant and report any COVID-19 related fraud to the National Center for Disaster Fraud. This plea underscores the critical role of the public in aiding law enforcement authorities in their mission to hold fraudulent actors accountable and protect the integrity of aid programs meant to provide relief during crises.

In the wake of Couch's sentencing, she will face three years of supervised release, with no eligibility for parole, once her prison term concludes. It serves as a stark reminder of the severe penalties that await those who seek to exploit the vulnerabilities exposed by global crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic.