Crime

Alabama Supreme Court Upholds Decision to Execute Inmate Using Nitrogen Hypoxia

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:18 am EST
Alabama Supreme Court Upholds Decision to Execute Inmate Using Nitrogen Hypoxia

The Alabama Supreme Court has cast aside an appeal by death row inmate Kenneth Eugene Smith, upholding the decision to execute him using nitrogen hypoxia. The court firmly rejected Smith’s argument that a second execution attempt, following a failed lethal injection in 2022, would infringe upon prohibitions on cruel and unusual punishment. The unanimous ruling by the state justices determined that a subsequent execution attempt does not contravene the U.S. and Alabama Constitutions, contrary to Justice Greg Cook’s assertion. Smith, now 58 years old, is slated for execution on January 25 via nitrogen hypoxia, a method previously unutilized for execution and authorized in a mere three states.

The Nitrogen Hypoxia Execution Method

This method entails the replacement of breathable air with nitrogen, effectively causing death through oxygen deprivation. The controversial decision falls on the heels of another ruling by a federal judge, who likewise concluded that nitrogen hypoxia does not violate the ban on cruel and unusual punishment. The judge denied Smith’s plea for a preliminary injunction to stay the execution.

Smith’s Crime and the Upcoming Appeal

Smith was found guilty for the 1988 contract killing of Elizabeth Sennett, a preacher’s wife, a crime for which he and an accomplice each earned $1,000. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is expected to hear oral arguments in a separate appeal from Smith in the coming week.

The case has spotlighted the continuing debate over capital punishment methods and the constitutional ban on cruel and unusual punishment. There are concerns about the untested and unproven method of nitrogen hypoxia, including potential risks to correctional staff and others involved in the execution.

author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

