Alabama Man Sets Girlfriend’s Car Ablaze in Terrifying Domestic Dispute

In the quiet town of Elberta, Alabama, a testament to the darker side of human nature unfolded on the morning of December 28, as a domestic dispute escalated into a terrifying scene of violence and fear.

The protagonist of this chilling episode was 43-year-old Stuart Lindsay, whose actions have shocked the community.

Fiery Dispute On County Road 20

The incident began seemingly innocuously, with Lindsay and his girlfriend of twenty-five years embroiled in an argument while driving on County Road 20.

However, the situation took a horrific turn when the car came to a halt. It is alleged that Lindsay, fueled by rage and disregard for his partner’s safety, proceeded to douse the vehicle in gasoline. With a flicker of a match, he set the car ablaze, trapping his girlfriend inside the flaming vehicle.