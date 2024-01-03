en English
Accidents

Alabama Man Faces Murder Charges Following Fatal Police Chase

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:11 am EST
Alabama Man Faces Murder Charges Following Fatal Police Chase

A tragic incident unfolded near the Georgia-Alabama border, in Valley, Alabama, when a police pursuit culminated in a fatal head-on collision. Wesley T. McKinnon, a 20-year-old driver, is now facing two counts of reckless murder charges following the deadly event that occurred on Thursday morning. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported that McKinnon was attempting to evade police officers when his Kia Forte crashed into another vehicle, resulting in the deaths of two individuals.

Details of the Accident

The collision led to the unfortunate demise of 98-year-old Aron C. Haynes and an unnamed 18-year-old passenger in McKinnon’s vehicle. Following the incident, state troopers apprehended McKinnon, who was charged after being discharged from the hospital.

Previous Legal Troubles

At the time of this incident, McKinnon was out on bond for similar charges in Barbour County. He stands accused of manslaughter and attempting to elude law enforcement in a 2021 accident, which also resulted in a fatality. In response to the recent crash, the district attorney has filed a motion to revoke McKinnon’s bond in the Barbour County case.

Pending Legal Representation

Court records have yet to indicate whether McKinnon has secured legal representation for these new charges. His defense attorneys from the previous case remain silent, having not responded to inquiries for comments.

Accidents Crime United States
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

