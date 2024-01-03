Alabama Man Faces Murder Charges Following Fatal Police Chase

A tragic incident unfolded near the Georgia-Alabama border, in Valley, Alabama, when a police pursuit culminated in a fatal head-on collision. Wesley T. McKinnon, a 20-year-old driver, is now facing two counts of reckless murder charges following the deadly event that occurred on Thursday morning. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported that McKinnon was attempting to evade police officers when his Kia Forte crashed into another vehicle, resulting in the deaths of two individuals.

Details of the Accident

The collision led to the unfortunate demise of 98-year-old Aron C. Haynes and an unnamed 18-year-old passenger in McKinnon’s vehicle. Following the incident, state troopers apprehended McKinnon, who was charged after being discharged from the hospital.

Previous Legal Troubles

At the time of this incident, McKinnon was out on bond for similar charges in Barbour County. He stands accused of manslaughter and attempting to elude law enforcement in a 2021 accident, which also resulted in a fatality. In response to the recent crash, the district attorney has filed a motion to revoke McKinnon’s bond in the Barbour County case.

Pending Legal Representation

Court records have yet to indicate whether McKinnon has secured legal representation for these new charges. His defense attorneys from the previous case remain silent, having not responded to inquiries for comments.