en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Alabama Man, Dock Atkinson, Sentenced to 12 Years for Drug and Firearm Violations

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:56 am EST
Alabama Man, Dock Atkinson, Sentenced to 12 Years for Drug and Firearm Violations

In the capital city of Alabama, Montgomery, a legal tussle culminated in a 12-year prison sentence for 38-year-old Dock Atkinson. The charges against him were two-fold: possession of methamphetamine with an intention to distribute, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The sentencing was declared by Acting United States Attorney Jonathan S. Ross.

Conviction and Sentence

Following his prison sentence, Atkinson is bound by law to serve five years of supervised release. This is a stringent requirement, given that federal inmates are not eligible for parole. The case against Atkinson snowballed from a seemingly routine traffic stop on November 5, 2022. This incidental encounter led to the discovery of a handgun and approximately 150 grams of methamphetamine in his possession.

With a previous felony conviction, Atkinson is legally prohibited from possessing firearms. However, this discovery laid bare his violation of this mandate. During his plea hearing on October 3, 2023, Atkinson confessed to having the gun and drugs. His admission sealed the case against him.

Laying Down the Law

The case was meticulously investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Montgomery Police Department. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney J. Patrick Lamb. However, it is not just a solitary case. It forms a part of the broader Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). PSN is a collaborative initiative designed to reduce violent crime and improve safety in communities. It achieves this by integrating law enforcement efforts at all levels.

The sentencing of Atkinson thus serves as a message to all those who dare to breach the law. It reinforces the commitment of the judicial system to maintain law and order, and its readiness to dispense justice.

0
Crime Law United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Young Child Attempts to Thwart Brutal Gang Attack in Sidcup
A terrifying scene unfolded on Halfway Street in Sidcup, south-east London, where a hooded gang of three launched an unprovoked attack on a man and woman in the presence of a young child. The incident, which took place on Wednesday evening around 5pm, was captured in its entirety on CCTV footage, painting a chilling picture
Young Child Attempts to Thwart Brutal Gang Attack in Sidcup
Whitefield Burglaries: Greater Manchester Police Seek Community Assistance
5 mins ago
Whitefield Burglaries: Greater Manchester Police Seek Community Assistance
Astrologer Arrested for Sexually Assaulting IT Engineer and Attempted Extortion
7 mins ago
Astrologer Arrested for Sexually Assaulting IT Engineer and Attempted Extortion
Urgent Call to Enhance Jamaica's Airspace Security Amidst Escalating Illegal Landings
2 mins ago
Urgent Call to Enhance Jamaica's Airspace Security Amidst Escalating Illegal Landings
Rochester Takes Legal Action to Curb Public Nuisance at Nonprofit-Owned Property
5 mins ago
Rochester Takes Legal Action to Curb Public Nuisance at Nonprofit-Owned Property
Ex-Latitude 360 CEO Brent Brown Pleads Guilty to Payroll Tax Fraud
5 mins ago
Ex-Latitude 360 CEO Brent Brown Pleads Guilty to Payroll Tax Fraud
Latest Headlines
World News
Large Language Models May Revolutionize Health Data Extraction, Study Finds
23 seconds
Large Language Models May Revolutionize Health Data Extraction, Study Finds
Three More TMC Leaders Under Investigation by Probe Agency
2 mins
Three More TMC Leaders Under Investigation by Probe Agency
Councilman Mark McBrayer Joins Race for Lubbock Mayor, Triggers Special Election
3 mins
Councilman Mark McBrayer Joins Race for Lubbock Mayor, Triggers Special Election
Navigating the Landscape of Adult Day Care: An In-depth Look
4 mins
Navigating the Landscape of Adult Day Care: An In-depth Look
NourishedRx and ProHealth Connect Partner to Boost Health Equity with Personalized Nutrition
4 mins
NourishedRx and ProHealth Connect Partner to Boost Health Equity with Personalized Nutrition
Past Financial Struggles and Present Squad Updates: A Peek Inside Manchester City
5 mins
Past Financial Struggles and Present Squad Updates: A Peek Inside Manchester City
Rajakovic's Rant, Thunder's Triumph, and Warriors' Woes: This Week in NBA
6 mins
Rajakovic's Rant, Thunder's Triumph, and Warriors' Woes: This Week in NBA
Autonomix Medical Advances Towards First-in-Human Clinical Study Following Successful Animal Safety Study
6 mins
Autonomix Medical Advances Towards First-in-Human Clinical Study Following Successful Animal Safety Study
Lord's Taverners Wales Christmas Lunches Raise £26,000 for Charity
8 mins
Lord's Taverners Wales Christmas Lunches Raise £26,000 for Charity
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
3 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
5 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app