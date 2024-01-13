en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Alabama Man Charged with Home Repair Fraud Amid Allegations of Window Replacement Scams

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:51 am EST
Alabama Man Charged with Home Repair Fraud Amid Allegations of Window Replacement Scams

In Shelby County, Alabama, Jody Ray Whitworth finds himself under the heavy hand of the law, facing charges of home repair fraud and first-degree theft of property. Allegations have surfaced that Whitworth, in association with Legend Windows, scammed numerous individuals out of their hard-earned money, promising window replacements that never materialized.

Turning Himself In

On January 9, Whitworth turned himself in to the authorities, subsequently posting bond. The charges stem from multiple complaints of fraud, with victims alleging that they paid for new window installations that were never delivered by Legend Windows, the company with which Whitworth is associated.

More Victims Suspected

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, currently investigating the matter, believes that additional victims may still be out there. The authorities are urging anyone who thinks they’ve fallen victim to the alleged scams of Legend Windows to come forward and contribute to the ongoing investigation.

A Group for the Alleged Victims

A group of at least 40 alleged victims, led by Jennifer McLean, one of the individuals reportedly scammed, has emerged. The group’s mission: to identify and support others who might have been similarly affected. McLean and the sheriff’s office have issued contact information for those who believe they have been defrauded by Whitworth and wish to join the group or assist in the investigation.

In Shelby County, and indeed the wider world, the alleged actions of Whitworth have shone a spotlight on the importance of vigilance when dealing with home repair companies. As the investigation into Legend Windows continues, many will be watching closely, seeking justice for the alleged victims and hoping for a resolution that sends a clear message to potential fraudsters: such actions will not be tolerated.

0
Crime United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
4 mins ago
PAGC Demands Inquiry into Inmate Treatment at Pine Grove Correctional Centre
Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte of the Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) has called for a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of 23-year-old Tatiana Custer at Pine Grove Correctional Centre. Custer, a young mother, was found unresponsive in a common area of the facility on January 3rd, and was later pronounced dead after
PAGC Demands Inquiry into Inmate Treatment at Pine Grove Correctional Centre
Infamous Sydney Criminal Shayne Hatfield Found Dead in Jail
8 mins ago
Infamous Sydney Criminal Shayne Hatfield Found Dead in Jail
Brockton Man Arrested for Alleged Stabbing: A Narrative of Fear and Justice
10 mins ago
Brockton Man Arrested for Alleged Stabbing: A Narrative of Fear and Justice
Watchmaker Restores Silent Clock Tower; Tragedy in Sudbury; Hampstead's Spending Under Scrutiny; 'Lord of the Rings' Stars to Perform; Restaurant Relocates Over Crime
5 mins ago
Watchmaker Restores Silent Clock Tower; Tragedy in Sudbury; Hampstead's Spending Under Scrutiny; 'Lord of the Rings' Stars to Perform; Restaurant Relocates Over Crime
Community and Safety News: Newfoundland Clock Tower Fixed, Sudbury Fire Tragedy, Montreal Restaurant Relocation, Hampstead Fiscal Concerns, and 'Lord of the Rings' Actors on Stage
8 mins ago
Community and Safety News: Newfoundland Clock Tower Fixed, Sudbury Fire Tragedy, Montreal Restaurant Relocation, Hampstead Fiscal Concerns, and 'Lord of the Rings' Actors on Stage
Witness Appeals Emphasize Importance of Public's Role in Law Enforcement
8 mins ago
Witness Appeals Emphasize Importance of Public's Role in Law Enforcement
Latest Headlines
World News
High School Girls' Basketball: A Tale of Triumphs and Upsets
18 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball: A Tale of Triumphs and Upsets
M T Vasudevan Nair Challenges Hero Worship in Politics at Literature Festival
23 seconds
M T Vasudevan Nair Challenges Hero Worship in Politics at Literature Festival
San Antonio Spurs Triumph Over Charlotte Hornets in High-Scoring NBA Clash
37 seconds
San Antonio Spurs Triumph Over Charlotte Hornets in High-Scoring NBA Clash
Philadelphia 76ers Triumph Over Sacramento Kings: A Tale of Superior Strategy and Performance
45 seconds
Philadelphia 76ers Triumph Over Sacramento Kings: A Tale of Superior Strategy and Performance
Baylor Red Raiders Triumph Over McCallie; Heritage Teams Also Secure Victories
55 seconds
Baylor Red Raiders Triumph Over McCallie; Heritage Teams Also Secure Victories
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent High School Basketball Matches
1 min
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent High School Basketball Matches
Golden State Warriors Outshoot Chicago Bulls in High-Scoring Clash
2 mins
Golden State Warriors Outshoot Chicago Bulls in High-Scoring Clash
Minnesota Dominates Portland in Convincing 116-93 Basketball Victory
2 mins
Minnesota Dominates Portland in Convincing 116-93 Basketball Victory
L.A. Clippers Triumph over Memphis Grizzlies in High-Scoring NBA Game
2 mins
L.A. Clippers Triumph over Memphis Grizzlies in High-Scoring NBA Game
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
5 mins
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
6 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
12 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
12 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
15 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app