Alabama Man Admits to Premeditated Murder Masked as Barbeque Invitation

In a shocking revelation in Mobile County, Alabama, local resident Morgan Barnhill has confessed to the premeditated murder of Etienne Murray. The gruesome incident, which unfolded on March 29, 2022, saw Barnhill lure Murray under the false pretense of a benign barbeque at his Tillman's Corner home, only to launch a brutal assault with a shovel and a board.

Unraveling the Deception

Following the assault, Barnhill manufactured a tale of self-defense, asserting that he had countered an intruder attempting to break into his shed. He then proceeded to bind Murray and haul him into the backyard, where Murray tragically succumbed to his injuries on April 1, 2022.

Investigation Reveals the Truth

However, the subsequent police investigation swiftly debunked Barnhill's fabricated account. It came to light that Barnhill had known Murray and had intentionally misinformed the authorities about the circumstances leading to the crime. This discovery led to Barnhill's admission of guilt for the intentional murder, foregoing the alternative charge of 'reckless indifference' murder.

Justice Awaits

Barnhill's sentencing is scheduled for March 4, with Mobile County Circuit Judge Brandy Hambright presiding over the case. Meanwhile, Murray's mother, Lynda Gayle, has levelled accusations against Barnhill, asserting that he had made racially motivated statements and had targeted her son. Speculations of a hate crime charge abound, although its materialization remains uncertain, given that Alabama lacks a hate crime statute.