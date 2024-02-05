Alabama Landlord Settles $390,000 Lawsuit for Sexual Harassment of Tenants

An Alabama landlord, Randy Hames, has reached a significant legal settlement for sexually harassing female tenants at his mobile home complex, Hames Marina, in Cullman, Alabama. The $390,000 settlement is to be paid to 12 women who were victims of Hames's predatory behavior, which violated the Fair Housing Act's protections against housing discrimination.

Sexual Harassment in Exchange for Rent

The lawsuit accused Hames of pressuring female tenants into performing sex acts in lieu of rent and using eviction as a retaliation tool against those who refused. Such behavior, which included stalking tenants and entering their homes without permission, had been ongoing for years, with cited incidents ranging from 2011 to 2017.

Landmark Settlement

The Justice Department announced the settlement, which also includes a $10,000 civil penalty to the government. Besides the monetary reparation, the settlement terms prohibit Hames from managing any rental properties henceforth and bar him from contacting any of the victims or their families.

Legal Repercussions

Alongside the civil lawsuit, Hames also faced criminal charges, including human trafficking and soliciting prostitution. However, he pleaded guilty to four amended charges of harassment in November 2023. U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona condemned Hames's actions as illegal, immoral and unacceptable.

This case, part of the Justice Department's Sexual Harassment in Housing Initiative, shines a spotlight on the severity of sexual harassment by landlords and the enforcement of the Fair Housing Act in ensuring a discrimination-free housing environment.