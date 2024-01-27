Alabama Executes First Inmate with Nitrogen Gas, Ignites National Debate

Alabama has made history as it conducted the nation's first execution using nitrogen gas. The execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith, a convicted murderer, lasted 22 minutes and was described as a "textbook" execution by the State Attorney General, Steve Marshall. Witnesses, however, painted a different picture, detailing Smith's violent convulsions and struggle during the process.

Controversial Method Draws International Condemnation

The execution has drawn widespread condemnation, particularly from the United Nations and the European Union, who have labeled the method as a form of torture. Despite the criticism, the U.S. Supreme Court declined a last-minute appeal to halt the execution, with three liberal justices dissenting. This decision has stirred a national debate on the methods of capital punishment in the United States.

Nitrogen Hypoxia: A Painless Execution or a Cruel Punishment?

Proponents of nitrogen hypoxia argue that it is a more humane method of execution, causing death due to lack of oxygen. However, the violent reactions displayed by Smith during his execution have raised serious concerns about the supposed painless nature of this method. Critics argue that the process, due to its untested nature, could lead to unexpected complications and amounts to cruel and unusual punishment.

Despite the controversy and international condemnation, Alabama remains steadfast in its decision to use nitrogen gas for executions. The state's Attorney General has vowed to continue using the method and has offered assistance to other states considering adopting it. Currently, 43 other inmates on death row in Alabama have chosen nitrogen hypoxia as their preferred method of execution. The state adopted this method in 2018 as an alternative to lethal injection and electrocution, amid a shortage of necessary drugs for lethal injection.