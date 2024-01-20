Alabama Corrections Officer Arrested for Misuse of Position, Attempted Drug Crime

In a startling revelation, Ebony Breauna Chillous, a 28-year-old corrections officer from Montgomery, Alabama, finds herself on the wrong side of the law. The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) confirmed the arrest of Chillous, who is facing charges of exploiting her official role for personal benefit and an attempted controlled substance crime.

Arrest Amidst Rising Concerns

The arrest took place on Thursday, marking the third incident in a two-week span involving ADOC employees facing similar charges. This pattern raises concerns about the integrity and ethical conduct within the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Alleged Misconduct

Chillous, stationed at the Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore, allegedly accepted a payment from an inmate via the popular financial app, Cash App, on November 30. The Montgomery County District Court filings, however, did not reveal the exact purpose or the amount of the transaction, adding an aura of mystery to the unfolding drama.

Resignation Follows Arrest

In the aftermath of her arrest, Chillous opted to relinquish her position at the correctional facility, thus concluding her association with the ADOC. The spokesman for the ADOC, Kelly Betts, confirmed this development, adding another chapter to this unfolding saga.