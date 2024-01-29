Alabama Conducts First Execution Using Nitrogen Gas Amid Controversy

In a historic and contentious move, Alabama has conducted the nation's first execution using nitrogen gas. The condemned inmate, Kenneth Eugene Smith, was put to death for the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of Elizabeth Sennett. This unprecedented method of execution comes as the United States grapples with nationwide shortages of lethal injection drugs and the ensuing legal battles over capital punishment methods.

A New Method in Capital Punishment

The adoption of nitrogen gas, or nitrogen hypoxia, as a means of execution was authorized by Alabama in 2018 and has been a subject of intense debate. Critics claim it is unproven and potentially inhumane, while advocates argue it is a viable alternative to lethal injection, which has been plagued by shortages and controversies. The execution of Smith could set a precedent for other states considering nitrogen gas as a method of execution.

Controversial Execution Witnessed and Scrutinized

The execution was carried out amidst conflicting accounts from witnesses. Officials described it as a 'textbook' execution, while others, including members of the media, reported a violent reaction by Smith. According to witnesses, Smith convulsed and writhed on the gurney for several minutes while the nitrogen gas flowed. His spiritual adviser, who was present, described the execution as 'the most horrible thing I've ever seen.'

The Future of Nitrogen Hypoxia Executions

Despite the controversy, Alabama's attorney general expressed confidence in the method and offered to assist other states in implementing it. Currently, 43 out of 165 inmates on Alabama's death row have chosen nitrogen hypoxia over lethal injection as their preferred method of execution. This could indicate more such executions in the state's future. However, the debate over the humanity and potential pain caused by this method continues.