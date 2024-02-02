Al-Shabaab Member Roams Free in U.S. Due to Overwhelmed Border Patrol

In a recent confirmation, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of a member of the Somalia-based al-Shabaab terrorist group in Minnesota. The individual, who entered the U.S. illegally in March 2023, roamed free for nearly a year before being apprehended. Caught trying to cross the southern border, the terrorist was released into U.S. due to a 'mismatch' with the terror watchlist.

Overwhelmed Border Patrol and ICE

The border patrol and ICE have been grappling with a surge in illegal border crossings. A shift in border crossings from Texas to Arizona and California has further compounded the situation, putting these states under unprecedented pressure. The increased number of illegal entries is a manifestation of the policies under the Biden administration.

The U.S. House of Representatives Voting Patterns

Within the U.S. House of Representatives, a majority of Democrats voted against legislation aimed at ensuring the deportation of illegal immigrants convicted of DUIs. Only 59 Democrats broke ranks, ensuring the bill's passage. Moreover, 155 Democrats opposed another bill, this one intended to promptly deport illegal aliens convicted of Social Security fraud.

Legislative Deal in the Senate

Details of a significant legislative deal in the Senate remain undisclosed to the public, with a vote expected soon after its revelation. This comes despite efforts by some Senators to ensure a period for review. The silence around the deal and the rush to a vote raises questions about its contents and implications.