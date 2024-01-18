Al-Qalam University Confirms Abduction of Two Female Students

On January 15, 2024, a chilling incident occurred. Two female students from Al-Qalam University in Katsina State were abducted while en route to resume their studies. The students, whose identities are as yet undisclosed, were traveling from Niger State to Katsina in a commercial vehicle when they were kidnapped. Their last known location was Zaria, a city they passed through on their journey to Katsina.

Unfolding of the Events

The details surrounding this unsettling event are still emerging. The university's spokesman, Malam Akilu Abubakar, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday, January 18, 2024. However, detailed circumstances leading to the abduction remain unclear, as the incident did not occur on university premises.

University Response

Al-Qalam University has been proactive in communicating with the families of the kidnapped students. The families, who are undoubtedly grappling with this harrowing event, have acknowledged the incident. The institution is liaising closely with them and law enforcement agencies to ensure the safe return of the students.

Unknown Perpetrators and Ongoing Investigation

The identity of the perpetrators remains unknown at this stage. The investigation is ongoing, and law enforcement agencies are working tirelessly to locate the students and bring the kidnappers to justice. This incident underscores the persistent security challenges in the region and highlights the urgent need for enhanced security measures to protect students and citizens alike.