Crime

Akwanga Council Chairman Andaha and Alh Adamu Custom Kidnapped in Nasarawa State

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 6:02 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 6:29 pm EST
Akwanga Council Chairman Andaha and Alh Adamu Custom Kidnapped in Nasarawa State

In what can only be described as a chilling start to the new year, Hon Safiyanu Isa Andaha, the Chairman of the Akwanga Local Government Council in Nasarawa State, along with Alh Adamu Custom, have been reportedly kidnapped. The incident, which occurred on the Andaha-Akwanga road within the Akwanga Local Government Area, has sent shockwaves across the region. The news of the kidnap broke mere minutes before this report was filed, leaving many details surrounding their current whereabouts shrouded in uncertainty.

Upon contacting DSP Ranham Nansel, the Public Relations Officer of the Nasarawa State Police Command, for an official confirmation of the abduction, he indicated that the kidnapping had yet to be confirmed. The officer is currently awaiting further information from the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Akwanga. Despite the lack of official acknowledgement, the news has already begun to stir unrest among the local populace.

Heightened Tensions Amid Growing Insecurity

The abduction of Hon Safiyanu Isa Andaha is not an isolated incident. Nasarawa State and other areas in the North-Central region have been grappling with a surging tide of criminal activities in recent months. The kidnapping of such high-ranking officials signals a concerning escalation in the lawlessness that has been plaguing the region. As the situation continues to evolve, more details are expected to emerge, shedding light on this unsettling incident.

In the aftermath of the incident, police operatives and other security agents have been reportedly hot on the kidnappers’ trail. The authorities are leaving no stone unturned in their quest to bring the culprits to justice and ensure the safe return of the kidnapped officials.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

