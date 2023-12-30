Akwa Ibom State Police Arrest 562 Suspects in Q4 2023: Tightening Grip on Crime

In a press conference, the Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria, Mr Olatoye Durosinmi, revealed that 562 suspects were apprehended for various crimes in the last quarter of 2023. The arrests, which included cases of murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, rape, and theft, highlighted the ongoing battle against crime in the state.

Detailed Overview of Arrests

Among the notable cases that led to these arrests were pipeline vandalism by Godwin Ita Effiong and his associates, a robbery executed by Francis Eze and Johnson Amadu of a POS operator, and the abduction of a three-year-old child by Samuel Jackson and Favour Friday. Some suspects have been charged and taken to court, while investigations continue for others. The Commissioner of Police stressed that efforts to arrest further suspects and rescue the abducted child are ongoing.

Enhanced Security Measures During Yuletide

To ensure a peaceful Christmas celebration, the Commissioner disclosed the deployment of 1,758 officers. This strategic move significantly contributed to the tranquility experienced during the yuletide season in the state.

Strengthening Maritime Security

In a bid to curb maritime crimes, the Akwa Ibom government procured 14 gunboats for the Nigerian Navy. This initiative is expected to significantly reduce the incidents of illegal activities along the waterways and maritime boundaries. The Commissioner used the opportunity to issue a stern warning to criminals, cautioning them to desist from criminal acts or leave the state as it tightens its grip on crime.