en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Akwa Ibom State Police Arrest 562 Suspects in Q4 2023: Tightening Grip on Crime

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:33 pm EST
Akwa Ibom State Police Arrest 562 Suspects in Q4 2023: Tightening Grip on Crime

In a press conference, the Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria, Mr Olatoye Durosinmi, revealed that 562 suspects were apprehended for various crimes in the last quarter of 2023. The arrests, which included cases of murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, rape, and theft, highlighted the ongoing battle against crime in the state.

Detailed Overview of Arrests

Among the notable cases that led to these arrests were pipeline vandalism by Godwin Ita Effiong and his associates, a robbery executed by Francis Eze and Johnson Amadu of a POS operator, and the abduction of a three-year-old child by Samuel Jackson and Favour Friday. Some suspects have been charged and taken to court, while investigations continue for others. The Commissioner of Police stressed that efforts to arrest further suspects and rescue the abducted child are ongoing.

Enhanced Security Measures During Yuletide

To ensure a peaceful Christmas celebration, the Commissioner disclosed the deployment of 1,758 officers. This strategic move significantly contributed to the tranquility experienced during the yuletide season in the state.

Strengthening Maritime Security

In a bid to curb maritime crimes, the Akwa Ibom government procured 14 gunboats for the Nigerian Navy. This initiative is expected to significantly reduce the incidents of illegal activities along the waterways and maritime boundaries. The Commissioner used the opportunity to issue a stern warning to criminals, cautioning them to desist from criminal acts or leave the state as it tightens its grip on crime.

0
Crime Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Minor Victim of Familial Violence: Perpetrators Sentenced to Prison

By Momen Zellmi

31 Years on the Run: Mumbai Police Arrests Fugitive Deepak Bhise

By Rafia Tasleem

Police Officials Warn Public Against Accepting Unsolicited Gifts: A Proactive Measure Against Potential Crimes

By Bijay Laxmi

Violent Threats Lead to Third JobCentre Ban for Crosby Man

By Israel Ojoko

North Carolina Pastor Arrested for Assaulting Cook at McDonald's ...
@Crime · 9 mins
North Carolina Pastor Arrested for Assaulting Cook at McDonald's ...
heart comment 0
Police Officers’ Kind Gesture Earns Praise Amidst Highway Distress

By Israel Ojoko

Police Officers' Kind Gesture Earns Praise Amidst Highway Distress
A Sweeping Wave of International Incidents: From Siberia to Bosnia Herzegovina

By Rizwan Shah

A Sweeping Wave of International Incidents: From Siberia to Bosnia Herzegovina
Downtown Toronto Shooting and Stabbing Leave City on Edge

By Salman Khan

Downtown Toronto Shooting and Stabbing Leave City on Edge
Devastating Double Homicide: Pregnant Teenager and Boyfriend Found Dead

By Nitish Verma

Devastating Double Homicide: Pregnant Teenager and Boyfriend Found Dead
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Chess Prodigy D. Gukesh Triumphs, Qualifies for Prestigious Candidates Tournament
9 mins
Indian Chess Prodigy D. Gukesh Triumphs, Qualifies for Prestigious Candidates Tournament
Uganda in Focus: Infrastructure, Security, and Politics in 2023
10 mins
Uganda in Focus: Infrastructure, Security, and Politics in 2023
Tiptoe the Therapy Donkey Brings Joy and Comfort to Senior Residents
10 mins
Tiptoe the Therapy Donkey Brings Joy and Comfort to Senior Residents
Week 17 NFL Matchups: Lions and Cowboys Brace for Playoff-Shaping Showdown
16 mins
Week 17 NFL Matchups: Lions and Cowboys Brace for Playoff-Shaping Showdown
Labor Union Negotiations Reach Critical Point: An In-depth Coverage by NBS Live at 9
18 mins
Labor Union Negotiations Reach Critical Point: An In-depth Coverage by NBS Live at 9
APC Aspirant Owokoniran Backs Tinubu's 'Renewed Hope Agenda' for Sustainable Growth
20 mins
APC Aspirant Owokoniran Backs Tinubu's 'Renewed Hope Agenda' for Sustainable Growth
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Blocks Morales' Re-election Ambitions
20 mins
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Blocks Morales' Re-election Ambitions
Suleiman Hartzenberg: Rising Star of the South African United Rugby Championship
23 mins
Suleiman Hartzenberg: Rising Star of the South African United Rugby Championship
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
24 mins
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
24 mins
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
1 hour
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
3 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
4 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
6 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
6 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
6 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
6 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
6 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app