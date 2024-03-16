Akwa Ibom Police Rescue Kidnap Victims, Arrest Woman for Staging Own Abduction

Police in Akwa Ibom State, southern Nigeria, have successfully rescued four kidnap victims in the past month, including a woman who orchestrated her own kidnapping to extort money. Additionally, law enforcement has apprehended 52 individuals linked to a spectrum of criminal activities, from murder and kidnapping to armed robbery and fraud. Commissioner of Police, Mr. Waheed Ayilara, shared insights into the arrests and the sophisticated crimes shaking the state.

Staged Abduction for Ransom

In a bizarre twist, a female from Nung Oku village concocted her kidnapping, demanding a N4 million ransom. Her plan was foiled when police, acting on a tip from a concerned relative, launched an intelligence-driven operation. The so-called victim and her accomplice were found hiding in Mbierebe Obio, leading to their arrest and a confession of their plot to exploit her overseas aunt financially.

Violent Crimes and Fraudulent Acts

Among the arrested, a man faced charges for the murder of his 75-year-old father, attributing his brutal action to disputes over land. In a different case, authorities uncovered a fraudulent scheme involving adulterated fruit drinks and fake products in Ayam village. Another significant arrest involved a man utilizing a Point of Sale (POS) machine to defraud unsuspecting citizens, who was saved from mob justice by police intervention.

Commissioner Ayilara assured the public that all suspects would face legal proceedings upon the conclusion of thorough investigations. These incidents highlight the diverse challenges confronting the Akwa Ibom police, from dealing with violent crimes to tackling sophisticated frauds. The police force's proactive measures reflect a committed effort to enhance security and uphold law and order in the region.