Akure Murder Investigation: Two Arrested in Connection with Socialite’s Death

In an unfolding narrative that has gripped the city of Akure, Ondo State, two suspects, Atinuke Adeniyi and Adeojo Ilesanmi, have been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of prominent socialite, Oladoyinbo Adebayo Sunday, popularly known as ‘Saybayo’. The incident, which occurred on December 10, 2023, has sent shockwaves through the community, as residents grapple with the chilling details of the crime.

A Romantic Affair Turned Tragic

At the heart of this incident is 29-year-old Atinuke Adeniyi, who was romantically involved with the deceased. Adeniyi admitted to being with Adebayo at a brothel on the fateful day. She claimed that following a sexual encounter, Adebayo began convulsing. Overcome by fear, she fled the room, leaving the dying socialite behind.

The Hotelier’s Damning Admission

Equally entangled in this web of crime is 50-year-old hotelier, Adeojo Ilesanmi. Ilesanmi confessed to transporting Adebayo’s body from the hotel to the Ijapo Estate, where it was later discovered inside Adebayo’s car. The hotelier cited fear as his reason for moving the corpse, thereby becoming an accomplice in this heinous crime.

A Community in Shock

The news of Adebayo’s murder has left the Akure community in a state of shock and mourning. Loved and respected by many, Adebayo’s tragic end has not only robbed the city of a popular socialite but has also exposed the underbelly of crime in the otherwise peaceful community.

The investigation into this case is ongoing, and the suspects are expected to be charged to court upon the conclusion of the probe. As the city waits with bated breath, the hope is that justice will be served, and the memory of Oladoyinbo Adebayo Sunday will be preserved.