Ajmer Rape Case: Two Arrested for Assaulting Minor, Victim in Stable Condition

On a fateful Wednesday in the rustic town of Mangliyawas, a disturbing incident unfolded that has since shaken the community to its core. A 15-year-old girl became the victim of a heinous crime, allegedly perpetrated by two individuals who have now been apprehended by the police. The encounter took place in a secluded jungle area, approximately 26 km from the bustling Ajmer City, in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district.

Unfolding of the Tragedy

According to reports, the young girl was abducted while she was alone in the jungle and subsequently raped by the two men. Escalating their crime, the perpetrators threatened the girl with harm to her family if she dared to report the incident. The fear and trauma pushed the girl to the brink of despair. Unable to cope, she attempted to end her life by consuming a poisonous substance on the following Friday. Fortunately, her family found her in time and rushed her to the hospital. Currently, she is reported to be in a stable condition.

Legal Action Underway

The crime came to light when the victim’s father reported the incident to the police on Friday night. The accused, identified as Gopal Singh and Amar Singh, have been taken into custody. Of the two, one, a minor, has been detained while the other is under arrest. They have been charged under section 376 D of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to gang rape. Police have assured that the investigation is ongoing and every effort is being made to ensure justice is served.

Community Impact and Support

The incident has sent shockwaves through the Ajmer district and beyond, highlighting the urgent need for increased safety measures in and around secluded areas. In the wake of such disturbing events, efforts have been amplified to provide support to those affected by similar traumas. Mental health helplines and community support groups are standing by to offer necessary assistance.