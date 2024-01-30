Airsoft Game Turns Deadly: 20-Year-Old Man Charged with Attempted Murder

On a quiet Sunday afternoon at Hudson Valley Airsoft, a recreational activity turned deadly. Justin Pagan, a 20-year-old Bedford Hills resident, was arrested for allegedly stabbing a 33-year-old man from Mount Vernon six times in the chest and torso. The incident happened at the Paladin Center in Carmel, New York, following an airsoft game that spiraled into a violent confrontation.

A Game Gone Wrong

In airsoft, players engage in a team setting, firing plastic bullets at one another as part of the game. However, in this instance, the game culminated in a physical altercation. The altercation escalated rapidly, leading to the horrific stabbing incident. The victim also suffered minor hand cuts during the incident.

An Immediate Response

Following the attack, the victim was rushed to the hospital where he was treated for multiple stab wounds and a collapsed lung. His condition is currently stable. Pagan, who had also sustained minor injuries, was taken into custody by Carmel Police after his treatment. He now faces charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Justice Takes Its Course

Post his arrest, Pagan was transported to the Putnam County Correctional Facility. His bail has been set at $150,000 cash or a $300,000 secured bond. This incident underscores the potential volatility of recreational activities and emphasizes the prompt response of law enforcement agencies in handling violent crimes.

In the end, a seemingly harmless game of airsoft transformed into a life-threatening event, a grim reminder of the unpredictability of human behavior and the importance of ensuring safety in recreational pursuits.