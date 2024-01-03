en English
Crime

Airplane Mechanic’s Murder: Debt Dispute Leads to Kidnapping and Killing

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:26 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 3:17 am EST
Airplane Mechanic’s Murder: Debt Dispute Leads to Kidnapping and Killing

Two men of Indian origin and a Broward County teenager have been charged in a chilling case of kidnapping and murder of Suren Seetal, a 36-year-old airplane mechanic who disappeared in November 2023. The body of Seetal, a dedicated worker at both Opa-locka Airport and Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, was found in the remote expanses of Big Cypress National Preserve on November 21, 2023.



Charges and Suspects

The suspects, identified as Avin Seetaram (24), Somjeet Christopher Singh (29), and Gavin Hunter (18), face severe charges including murder for hire conspiracy, kidnapping, and obstruction of justice. Upon conviction, each suspect faces a mandatory life sentence or the death penalty.

The Debt and The Disappearance

Seetal was last seen on November 2, 2023, and his phone, a vital lifeline in the modern world, was tracked to Singh’s air conditioning business before it mysteriously went off the network. Court documents reveal a startling motive behind the grim crime – Seetal was reportedly owed a significant sum of $315,000 by Singh and was attempting to collect the debt.



The Plot and The Tragic End

The court documents suggest that the suspects communicated until Seetal’s phone abruptly lost signal the night he disappeared. It’s alleged that Seetaram, in a cruel twist of trust, lured Seetal to Singh’s business premises where Hunter, the youngest of the trio, shot him. The arraignment hearings for Seetaram and Hunter have concluded, and Singh’s hearing is scheduled for an upcoming Wednesday, adding another chapter to this macabre tale of money, manipulation, and murder.

Crime India United States
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

