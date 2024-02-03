Airman Samuel Bretey Arrested on Charges of Sexual Assault

The Bellevue police have confirmed the arrest of 31-year-old Airman Samuel Bretey on multiple charges relating to the alleged sexual assault of a minor. Bretey, who is understood to be employed in the Air Force's medical sector, is facing legal scrutiny following accusations of engaging in sexual misconduct with a younger teenager numerous times during August and September of the preceding year.

Accusations and Arrest

According to the arrest affidavit, the Bellevue authorities have charged Bretey with four felony offenses. The allegations indicate that the sexual assault incidents occurred multiple times, involving a minor who is understood to be a young teenager. It's clear that these accusations, if proven, could have serious legal implications for the airman.

Investigation in Progress

During the course of the investigation, while Bretey denied having a sexual relationship with the girl, he acknowledged maintaining a close association with her. A Bellevue detective, involved in the case, noted signs of deception in Bretey during his interview, further intensifying the scrutiny surrounding the airman. As the investigation unfolds, the true nature of Bretey's relationship with the alleged victim remains to be seen.

Employment Status under Verification

The arrest affidavit also revealed Bretey's association with the Air Force's medical sector. In light of his arrest, efforts are currently underway to affirm his employment status at the Offutt Air Force Base. The impact of this case on Bretey's professional standing within the Air Force, especially given the severity of the charges, will be keenly observed as the situation develops.

The legal proceedings are ongoing and the Bellevue police have refrained from disclosing further details about the case at this time. The coming days will shed more light on the extent of the charges and the implications for Bretey, both personally and professionally.