Aiken College Panel Discussion Sheds Light on Human Trafficking Dilemma

In a bid to combat the rising tide of human trafficking, a panel discussion was convened at Aiken Technical College. As part of the human trafficking awareness month, the event was an attempt to shed light on the severity of the issue in Aiken County, ranking third in South Carolina for the number of human trafficking cases.

A Meeting of Minds Against Human Trafficking

The panel was a diverse mix, boasting members from various agencies such as the Aiken Department of Public Safety, Child Advocacy Center of Aiken County, S.C. Human Trafficking Task Force, Barnwell County Sheriff's Department, and Lighthouse Life. The panelists took the audience through their experiences and strategies in handling human trafficking cases, emphasizing the prevalence of sex and labor trafficking, particularly involving juveniles.

The Scope of the Problem

Insights were shared on how reports of these heinous crimes often come through calls and traffic stops. The 2023 annual report from the South Carolina Attorney General painted a grim picture, indicating Aiken reported 24 cases of human trafficking. The state, on the whole, reported 357 cases, with nearly 500 victims falling prey to this inhumane trade.

The Fight Against Human Trafficking

Panelists underscored the need for community vigilance and the importance of educating children on the potential dangers lurking in social media. They also stressed the necessity of providing support for survivors after the conclusion of cases. The event was part of Aiken Technical College's conversation guest lecture series organized by the Office of Student Success and Retention. Concrete tips were given to the community to combat human trafficking. These included monitoring behavioral changes, regular checks on children's cellphones, and the prompt reporting of suspicious activities. The National Human Trafficking Hotline was highlighted as a vital resource for assistance.