AI & ML

AI Technology Empowers Efforts Against Child Exploitation

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:37 am EST
In an era of relentless technological advancements, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has turned to artificial intelligence (AI) to battle child exploitation. This move, made in 2023, has brought about significant improvements in their operations, with over 21,000 missing-child cases processed and an impressive reduction of more than 4,000 hours in review and investigation time.

Teaming Up with Reveal’s Technology

At the core of this breakthrough is AI technology, specifically a tool provided by eDiscovery firm Reveal. Initially intended to handle expansive legal data sets, Reveal’s Logikcull tool has been repurposed to help identify and apprehend online predators swiftly. The impact of this AI technology on the Center’s operations is undeniable, saving hundreds of attorney hours by expediting document review and production processes.

AI in the Fight Against Child Exploitation

The AI tool has been utilized in such a way that its functions remain completely separate from any child sexual abuse material. The strength of AI in this context lies in its ability to process vast amounts of data at a pace unattainable by human investigators. By the age of 18, one in five girls and one in 13 boys globally have suffered abuse and/or sexual exploitation, often via online platforms. The use of AI in combating this grim reality offers a beacon of hope.

Global Initiatives Harnessing AI

Furthermore, the United National Interregional Crime and Justice Research Institute Centre of AI and Robotics joined forces with the Ministry of Interior of the United Arab Emirates in 2020 to launch the AI for Safer Children Initiative. This initiative comprises a global hub featuring a catalog of AI tools, a learning center, and networking opportunities for law enforcement agencies.

AI’s Potential and the Need for Caution

Despite the promising results, there are cautionary tales regarding AI’s current developmental stage. Factual errors, such as those made by Google’s AI assistant Bard in a demonstration, highlight the technology’s potential pitfalls. Yet, even in its infancy, AI’s ability to contribute positively to society is widely recognized and is paving the way for future advancements.

AI & ML Crime
A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

