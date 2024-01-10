AI Technology Empowers Efforts Against Child Exploitation

In an era of relentless technological advancements, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has turned to artificial intelligence (AI) to battle child exploitation. This move, made in 2023, has brought about significant improvements in their operations, with over 21,000 missing-child cases processed and an impressive reduction of more than 4,000 hours in review and investigation time.

Teaming Up with Reveal’s Technology

At the core of this breakthrough is AI technology, specifically a tool provided by eDiscovery firm Reveal. Initially intended to handle expansive legal data sets, Reveal’s Logikcull tool has been repurposed to help identify and apprehend online predators swiftly. The impact of this AI technology on the Center’s operations is undeniable, saving hundreds of attorney hours by expediting document review and production processes.

AI in the Fight Against Child Exploitation

The AI tool has been utilized in such a way that its functions remain completely separate from any child sexual abuse material. The strength of AI in this context lies in its ability to process vast amounts of data at a pace unattainable by human investigators. By the age of 18, one in five girls and one in 13 boys globally have suffered abuse and/or sexual exploitation, often via online platforms. The use of AI in combating this grim reality offers a beacon of hope.

Global Initiatives Harnessing AI

Furthermore, the United National Interregional Crime and Justice Research Institute Centre of AI and Robotics joined forces with the Ministry of Interior of the United Arab Emirates in 2020 to launch the AI for Safer Children Initiative. This initiative comprises a global hub featuring a catalog of AI tools, a learning center, and networking opportunities for law enforcement agencies.

AI’s Potential and the Need for Caution

Despite the promising results, there are cautionary tales regarding AI’s current developmental stage. Factual errors, such as those made by Google’s AI assistant Bard in a demonstration, highlight the technology’s potential pitfalls. Yet, even in its infancy, AI’s ability to contribute positively to society is widely recognized and is paving the way for future advancements.