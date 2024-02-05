AI-Powered Child Abuse Material: A Legal and Ethical Quandary

Generative machine learning (ML) advancements, a paradigm shift in artificial intelligence, threaten to exacerbate the already grim issue of child sex abuse material (CSAM) with the creation of highly realistic, computer-generated CSAM (CG-CSAM). The emergence of this new form of CSAM poses significant challenges to the legal system of the United States, which has been built around safeguarding real children from exploitation. However, the current legal framework may inadvertently protect CG-CSAM in the name of free speech, unless it can be proved obscene or linked to identifiable children or real abuse imagery used in the training data.

Legal Implications of CG-CSAM

Under U.S. law, the First Amendment's protection of free speech is a double-edged sword. While it serves as a bedrock of democratic society, it may also provide a grey area for CG-CSAM. This form of CSAM, devoid of real children but alarmingly realistic, could potentially be safeguarded under free speech, unless it crosses the boundary into obscenity or includes identifiable children or actual abuse imagery in its training data.

The legal obligation for online platforms to report any form of CSAM, including CG-CSAM, only adds to the pressure on an already overwhelmed reporting system. The increasing volume and sophistication of CSAM, now enhanced by the potential influx of CG-CSAM, highlight the urgent need for a robust and responsive legal framework.

Addressing the CG-CSAM Challenge

To effectively manage the CG-CSAM problem, policymakers need a two-fold approach. First, they must invest in technologies capable of verifying image authenticity. This will help differentiate between real and computer-generated CSAM, a critical step in upholding the rights of real children and combating the spread of illegal content.

Second, they need to enact narrowly written legislation that targets CG-CSAM without infringing on First Amendment rights. Such legislation should be constitutionally sound, avoiding any unconstitutional overreach, while addressing the specific issues arising from CG-CSAM.

Looking Ahead

As technology continues to evolve, so too must our legal and societal responses. The rise of CG-CSAM highlights the darker implications of AI advancements and the urgency with which we must address them. By investing in image authenticity technologies and enacting focused legislation, we can hope to mitigate the damaging effects of CG-CSAM and protect the most vulnerable among us.