AI Could Prevent Vandalism at Historic Sites in Kent, Study Suggests

In a breakthrough study, Professor Robin Bryant of Canterbury Christ Church University has uncovered an unsettling trend in the historic heart of England. The research, supported by Historic England, reveals a surge in vandalism incidents at revered heritage sites in Kent, including churches, castles, and monasteries. Over a four-year span, the study found that 8% of all recorded crime and anti-social behavior were directly linked to the region’s protected heritage sites.

Artificial Intelligence: A Potential Tool Against Vandalism

Professor Bryant, who serves as the director of criminal justice practice at the university, proposes an innovative solution to this growing issue – the use of artificial intelligence (AI). He suggests that AI could play a pivotal role in resolving this concern by efficiently connecting related offences and potentially identifying the culprits. This sophisticated technology would permit the tracking of specific tags and the matching of graffiti patterns across diverse locations.

The Impact on Kent’s Heritage

The study presents a grim picture of the current state of Kent’s heritage. It estimates that roughly 20% of listed buildings and 25% of places of worship in Kent and Medway fall prey to some form of crime each year. The repercussions of these actions are far-reaching, tarnishing the region’s historical landscape and eroding the cultural fabric of the community.

AI and Heritage Crime Investigation

The application of AI presents a fresh perspective on heritage crime investigations. It could accumulate data to highlight common offenders, thereby increasing the efficacy of policing efforts. Mark Harrison, the head of heritage crime at Historic England, recognizes the potential advantages of incorporating AI into the investigation of graffiti and vandalism within historic settings. In a joint venture, Professor Bryant and Mr. Harrison are exploring a project involving supervised machine learning as a strategy to address these crimes.