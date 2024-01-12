en English
Crime

AI Could Prevent Vandalism at Historic Sites in Kent, Study Suggests

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:26 am EST
AI Could Prevent Vandalism at Historic Sites in Kent, Study Suggests

In a breakthrough study, Professor Robin Bryant of Canterbury Christ Church University has uncovered an unsettling trend in the historic heart of England. The research, supported by Historic England, reveals a surge in vandalism incidents at revered heritage sites in Kent, including churches, castles, and monasteries. Over a four-year span, the study found that 8% of all recorded crime and anti-social behavior were directly linked to the region’s protected heritage sites.

Artificial Intelligence: A Potential Tool Against Vandalism

Professor Bryant, who serves as the director of criminal justice practice at the university, proposes an innovative solution to this growing issue – the use of artificial intelligence (AI). He suggests that AI could play a pivotal role in resolving this concern by efficiently connecting related offences and potentially identifying the culprits. This sophisticated technology would permit the tracking of specific tags and the matching of graffiti patterns across diverse locations.

The Impact on Kent’s Heritage

The study presents a grim picture of the current state of Kent’s heritage. It estimates that roughly 20% of listed buildings and 25% of places of worship in Kent and Medway fall prey to some form of crime each year. The repercussions of these actions are far-reaching, tarnishing the region’s historical landscape and eroding the cultural fabric of the community.

AI and Heritage Crime Investigation

The application of AI presents a fresh perspective on heritage crime investigations. It could accumulate data to highlight common offenders, thereby increasing the efficacy of policing efforts. Mark Harrison, the head of heritage crime at Historic England, recognizes the potential advantages of incorporating AI into the investigation of graffiti and vandalism within historic settings. In a joint venture, Professor Bryant and Mr. Harrison are exploring a project involving supervised machine learning as a strategy to address these crimes.

Crime


Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

