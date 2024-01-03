en English
Crime

Ahmedabad Police Constables Arrested for Disturbance Under Intoxication

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:21 pm EST
Ahmedabad Police Constables Arrested for Disturbance Under Intoxication

In a blatant breach of law and duty, two police constables, Rohit Parmar and Axay Dodiya, stationed at the police headquarters in Shahibaug, Ahmedabad, were arrested under the Prohibition Act for causing a disturbance while apparently intoxicated. The incident unraveled in the quiet neighborhood of Parvati Nagar society in Meghaninagar, where the constables reportedly began verbally abusing the residents. The constables’ actions sparked outrage among the local community, with some accusing the officers of molesting women. These allegations, however, were dismissed by senior police officials, including DCP zone IV Kanan Desai, stating no reports of molestation were filed.

Unraveling the Incident

The residents, taken aback by the constables’ unruly behavior, reported the incident to the police control room. A police team was dispatched to the scene, where they questioned Parmar and Dodiya and subsequently arrested them. The residents, quick to document the constables’ misconduct, captured video evidence of the event, which was later handed over to the Meghaninagar police. This evidence played a pivotal role in registering the case against the constables.

Parallel Cases of Police Misconduct

In a separate incident, constables Yogendra Singh Chouhan and Deepak Yadav were arrested for allegedly snatching Rs 14 lakh from a bus driver under the guise of a fake hawala operation. The constables, along with their accomplice Jafar, were apprehended while two other suspects, Sameer and Sharif, are still at large. The police have since recovered Rs 1.30 lakh from Jafar, who reportedly bought a car for Rs 1 lakh from the stolen money.

Illegal Immigration Network Unearthed

In a related development, several visa consultants in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad were investigated and arrested for their involvement in a suspected illegal immigration network operating in the state. The investigation was triggered following the tragic discovery of four bodies from Dingucha village, who reportedly died attempting to cross over to the US from the Canadian border. The consultants are accused of providing forged documents to facilitate illegal migration to the US, resulting in the individuals’ untimely death. Raids have been conducted on suspected visa consultancies, and several individuals have been arrested and charged with human trafficking and related offenses.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

