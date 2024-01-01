en English
Crime

Agra Horror: Watchman Arrested for Brutal Murder of Six-Year-Old Girl

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:45 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 7:57 am EST
Agra Horror: Watchman Arrested for Brutal Murder of Six-Year-Old Girl

In a chilling incident in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, India, a six-year-old girl met a tragic end at the hands of a watchman hired to guard crops. The accused, identified as 45-year-old Rajveer Singh, attempted to rape the child, leading to a sequence of horrifying events culminating in her murder.

Unveiling the Horrific Details

Rajveer Singh found the girl alone, took her away, and made a failed attempt to molest her. In a desperate attempt to hide his crime, Singh drowned the girl in a water tank and struck her head with a sharp-edged stone, leading to her death. The girl’s body was eventually discovered discarded in a pile of garbage, her identity attempted to be concealed through the brutal violence inflicted upon her.

Arrest and Confession

Following the discovery, the accused initially feigned assistance in the search for the missing child with her family, but his deception was unmasked with the help of a sniffer dog. Singh was apprehended and, during his interrogation, confessed to his gruesome deeds. He was subsequently arrested and charged under IPC section 302 (murder).

Ensuing Legal Proceedings

The accused is currently detained, and further legal action is being taken against him. The harrowing incident has sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting the grave issue of child safety and the urgent need for stringent measures to protect the vulnerable.

Crime


BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

