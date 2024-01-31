Aghogho Accuses Delta State Lawyer of Delay Tactics in Ongoing Child Trafficking Case

Comrade Ighorhiohwunu Aghogho, Delta State Chapter Coordinator of the Take It Back Movement and renowned human rights activist, has been in detention since June 2022. Aghogho has openly accused J.A. Amahi Esq, a prosecuting lawyer for the Delta State government, of intentionally delaying his release from prison.

Aghogho's detention and subsequent trials stem from a heated conflict with the police over an ongoing child trafficking investigation. The investigation implicates several high-profile individuals, including state government officials, police officers, and a retired chief judge. Aghogho alleges that Assistant Inspector General, Zone 5 Benin, Lawan Tanko Jimeta, has been actively attempting to hinder the progress of the investigation. This led to Aghogho petitioning the then-Inspector General of Police, Baba Usman, to step in and ensure the case progresses impartially and without undue interference.

Accusations of Delay Tactics

During a recent court hearing, prosecutor J.A. Amahi requested an adjournment due to illness and unpreparedness. This request was viewed by Aghogho as another calculated move to delay his release. Accusations of delay tactics have been a constant feature of Aghogho's case, leading to widespread speculation about the motivations behind these recurrent delays.

Justice M.I Sani, presiding over the case, has adjourned the case to February 1, 2024, marking the first instance of an adjournment request made to him. This move allows the prosecutor to file his processes and respond to those submitted by the defense.