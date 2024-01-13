Aggarwal Brothers Arrested in Delhi: A 24-Year Pursuit Ends

After a long pursuit spanning two decades, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has finally arrested the Aggarwal brothers, Vinit and Puneet, in connection to a kidnapping case dating back to 2000. The duo, along with another accomplice, Suneet Aggarwal, were involved in the abduction of a shopkeeper from Kinari Bazar in Chandni Chowk. The victim was later released near Tughlak Road after the kidnappers had received a ransom of Rs 50,000.

A Long Game of Cat and Mouse

Initially, Suneet and Vinit were arrested while Puneet managed to evade the law enforcement. Vinit, who was out on bail, chose to abandon his trial and was consequently declared a proclaimed offender. Puneet was subsequently given the same status when he continued to elude the police.

The brothers have admitted during their interrogation that their motive for the crime was to obtain easy money. But they weren’t content with laying low in Delhi. Post the incident, they decided to flee to Mumbai, where they lived incognito for ten years without maintaining any contacts.

Returning to the Scene of the Crime

After a decade in hiding, the brothers returned to Delhi around 2010. Vinit found work as a trader dealing in plastic items, while Puneet built a business trading in dry fruits. They were able to resume their lives while still under the radar of the police. But their luck ran out when their residences in Pitampura and Gurugram were discovered.

The End of the Road

The Delhi Police Crime Branch, after years of relentless pursuit, eventually arrested the brothers from their residences. A long-standing case could finally see closure, and the victims may find some semblance of justice. This arrest serves as a reminder that no matter how long it takes, the law will eventually catch up.