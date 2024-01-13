en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Aggarwal Brothers Arrested in Delhi: A 24-Year Pursuit Ends

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:44 am EST
Aggarwal Brothers Arrested in Delhi: A 24-Year Pursuit Ends

After a long pursuit spanning two decades, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has finally arrested the Aggarwal brothers, Vinit and Puneet, in connection to a kidnapping case dating back to 2000. The duo, along with another accomplice, Suneet Aggarwal, were involved in the abduction of a shopkeeper from Kinari Bazar in Chandni Chowk. The victim was later released near Tughlak Road after the kidnappers had received a ransom of Rs 50,000.

A Long Game of Cat and Mouse

Initially, Suneet and Vinit were arrested while Puneet managed to evade the law enforcement. Vinit, who was out on bail, chose to abandon his trial and was consequently declared a proclaimed offender. Puneet was subsequently given the same status when he continued to elude the police.

The brothers have admitted during their interrogation that their motive for the crime was to obtain easy money. But they weren’t content with laying low in Delhi. Post the incident, they decided to flee to Mumbai, where they lived incognito for ten years without maintaining any contacts.

Returning to the Scene of the Crime

After a decade in hiding, the brothers returned to Delhi around 2010. Vinit found work as a trader dealing in plastic items, while Puneet built a business trading in dry fruits. They were able to resume their lives while still under the radar of the police. But their luck ran out when their residences in Pitampura and Gurugram were discovered.

The End of the Road

The Delhi Police Crime Branch, after years of relentless pursuit, eventually arrested the brothers from their residences. A long-standing case could finally see closure, and the victims may find some semblance of justice. This arrest serves as a reminder that no matter how long it takes, the law will eventually catch up.

0
Crime India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
23 seconds ago
Armagh Woman Accused of Assault and Damage Faces Court Proceedings
In a shocking turn of events, Michelle Crilly, a 43-year-old resident of Killuney Drive in Armagh, has been charged with multiple offenses, including assault and criminal damage. The incident, which transpired on a typical Friday afternoon on George’s Street, has left the city reeling. Charges and Court Proceedings Following the incident, Crilly now faces an
Armagh Woman Accused of Assault and Damage Faces Court Proceedings
Unauthorized Tunnel Operation Under Brooklyn Synagogue Reveals Prayer Space Crisis
2 mins ago
Unauthorized Tunnel Operation Under Brooklyn Synagogue Reveals Prayer Space Crisis
The £1 Million Lottery Scam: Oldham Shopkeeper's Deceit Unraveled
16 mins ago
The £1 Million Lottery Scam: Oldham Shopkeeper's Deceit Unraveled
Hamilton Unsettled: Unseen Victims in Shooting Incident, Man Arrested after Standoff
1 min ago
Hamilton Unsettled: Unseen Victims in Shooting Incident, Man Arrested after Standoff
University of Jos Student Stabbed Over Noise Dispute: Family Appeals for Aid
1 min ago
University of Jos Student Stabbed Over Noise Dispute: Family Appeals for Aid
Brutal Murder of 14-year-old Rocks Udgir Tehsil: A Community Seeks Justice
2 mins ago
Brutal Murder of 14-year-old Rocks Udgir Tehsil: A Community Seeks Justice
Latest Headlines
World News
Emergency Asylum Seeker Accommodation Spurs Controversy in Roscrea, Tipperary
18 seconds
Emergency Asylum Seeker Accommodation Spurs Controversy in Roscrea, Tipperary
Charlton Athletic Secures Conor Coventry from West Ham United
41 seconds
Charlton Athletic Secures Conor Coventry from West Ham United
Dhaka's Urbanization Crisis: Governance Challenges and Traffic Congestion
52 seconds
Dhaka's Urbanization Crisis: Governance Challenges and Traffic Congestion
Political Convulsions: Late 2010s Surpassing the 1960s?
1 min
Political Convulsions: Late 2010s Surpassing the 1960s?
Oxygen Supply Disruption Claims Life at MDM Hospital: Staff Suspended Amid Investigation
1 min
Oxygen Supply Disruption Claims Life at MDM Hospital: Staff Suspended Amid Investigation
University of Jos Student Stabbed Over Noise Dispute: Family Appeals for Aid
1 min
University of Jos Student Stabbed Over Noise Dispute: Family Appeals for Aid
Can Jamison Battle Lead Ohio State Buckeyes Back to NCAA Tournament?
2 mins
Can Jamison Battle Lead Ohio State Buckeyes Back to NCAA Tournament?
Pakistan's Election Commission Cracks Down on Electoral Deception
2 mins
Pakistan's Election Commission Cracks Down on Electoral Deception
Rangers' Manager Philippe Clement Sent Off in Friendly Against Hertha Berlin
2 mins
Rangers' Manager Philippe Clement Sent Off in Friendly Against Hertha Berlin
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
55 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app