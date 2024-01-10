Age UK Gloucestershire Grapples with £460,000 Fraud Investigation

A charity in Gloucestershire, Age UK, finds itself embroiled in a substantial fraud investigation that has sent tremors across its operations. The charity stands accused of losing almost £460,000 to what has been described as a 'sizeable systemic fraud' that can be traced back as far as 2016. The Gloucestershire Constabulary has confirmed the receipt of a report detailing suspected fraudulent activity within the charity, and an employee has been interviewed under caution as part of the ongoing investigation.

The Fallout of Fraud

The impact of this fraudulent activity on Age UK Gloucestershire is far-reaching. The charity's Chief Executive, Matt Fellows, has expressed profound disappointment and concern about the implications of the fraud. He underscored that the loss of these funds severely hampers the organization's ability to fulfill its mission and serve the community.

Unraveling the Fraud

The first hint of the fraud surfaced in July 2023 when a finance manager at the charity noticed a discrepancy in the accounts. This led to an internal investigation that uncovered a series of fraudulent transactions, revealing the depth and extent of the deceit. The investigation has since been taken over by the Gloucestershire Constabulary, who are probing the matter further.

Charity's Future Hangs in the Balance

The future of Age UK Gloucestershire, which relies heavily on donations, is now uncertain due to the financial blow dealt by the fraud. The charity is focused on maintaining transparency throughout this crisis and is committed to implementing measures to prevent such fraudulent activities in the future. However, the loss of nearly half a million pounds is a severe setback that puts the future of the charity and its ability to continue supporting those in need in peril.