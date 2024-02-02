Afghan National, Abdul Ezedi, with Criminal History, Suspected in Horrific Chemical Attack

In a harrowing turn of events, an Afghan national, Abdul Ezedi, is suspected of a vicious chemical assault in Clapham, South London, leaving a young woman and her toddler with severe, potential life-altering injuries. Ezedi, 35, has a significant rap sheet, including sexual assault and exposure convictions, and is currently at large.

A Known Criminal on the Loose

Ezedi's criminal history is not new to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). In 2018, he pleaded guilty to sexual assault and exposure at the Newcastle crown court. The court handed down suspended jail sentences for both offenses – a nine-week suspended sentence for sexual assault and a concurrent 36-week suspended sentence for exposure.

Last Seen and Current Status

Ezedi was last spotted purchasing water from a Tesco store on Caledonian Road, London. It is believed that he is trying to make his way back to North East England, where he once resided. The Metropolitan police have warned the public not to approach Ezedi due to the potential risk he poses. They advised the public to dial 999 immediately if they spot him.

A Highly Charged Political Debate

Ezedi's case has ignited a fiery political debate in the UK, particularly on violence against women and the asylum process's efficacy. Labour MP Bell Ribeiro Addy called for a focus on prevention, while former immigration minister Robert Jenrick urged a review of Ezedi's successful asylum grant. The horrific incident left several individuals injured, including five police officers who have since been discharged from the hospital.

Ezedi, an Afghan national, arrived in the UK in 2016. After two unsuccessful asylum applications, he was granted asylum on his third try. Rishi Sunak's spokesperson expressed sympathy for the victims, commending the emergency services' response to the terrifying incident.